Metro

Published on Dec 16, 2023, 5:43pm ET

An MTA enforcement campaign this week caught 44 vehicles owned by persistent toll evaders who owe nearly $1 million in unpaid fees and fines, officials said.

“This is about fundamental fairness,” MTA Chairman Janno Lieber told reporters Friday.

“It’s not right when drivers, some of whom drive around in Mercedes and Porsches, come over our bridges and through tunnels and miss out on paying thousands and thousands of dollars in tolls.”

The four-day crackdown on the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge connecting Staten Island and Brooklyn saw all manner of cars and trucks seized – from a white BMW SUV and a black Mercedes sedan to a garbage truck owned by a private corporation.

“There’s a Range Rover and the guy owes 50 grand,” Lieber said.

MTA officers stopped the vehicle on the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge on Friday after a license plate reader flagged it as a frequent toll violator. Mark A. Harman/MTA

All of the vehicles had fraudulent out-of-state license plates, which New York’s cashless tolling system could not track, or legitimate plates covered with plastic covers that thwarted toll cameras.

MTA Chairman Janno Lieber showed examples of fraudulent paper license plates at Friday’s press conference. Mark A. Harman/MTA

The 44 defendants owe the MTA a total of $922,500 — a fraction of the $46 million the MTA estimates it will lose in revenue due to toll evasion in 2022.

Some of those caught in the net were found to be driving without insurance or with suspended licenses.

Vehicles caught in an MTA toll crackdown are held under the Verrazzano Narrows Bridge until tolls and fines are paid. Mark A. Harman/MTA

Officials said the vehicles were impounded and the cars’ registrations were suspended until their owners were recovered.

Law enforcement officers from the MTA, NYPD and New York State Police have fined 2,705 vehicles for toll evasion this year — a 50% increase from 2022 — as the transit agency struggles to fill a huge budget gap, as it A controversial new congestion pricing scheme is justified, says.

load more…

{{#isDisplay}}{/isDisplay}}{{#isAniviewVideo}} {/isAniviewVideo}}{{#isSRVideo}} {/isSRVideo}}

Copy URL to share

Source: nypost.com