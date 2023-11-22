Mt. Gox Preparing to Settle Cash Payment with Creditors Soon: Report

Mt. Gox intends to begin paying cash to creditors soon, nearly a decade after it ceased operations. In an email to its creditors today, the dormant Bitcoin exchange revealed that the rehabilitation trustee is actively working towards beginning cash payments during the 2023 calendar year.

Due to sufficient number of rehabilitation lenders, repayments are expected to increase till 2024.

Relief to Mt. Gox creditors

Nobuaki Kobayashi – the trustee overseeing Mt. Gox’s bankruptcy proceedings – said the specific timing of repaying individual rehabilitation creditors is uncertain. As a result, it will not be possible to inform each rehabilitation lender in advance about the exact timing of their repayment.

Kobayashi also mentioned that creditors have the option to review the repayment status through the claim filing system.

“The rehabilitation trustee plans to start repayment to creditors shortly. The Rehabilitation Trustee is attempting to begin making payments in cash within the 2023 calendar year. However, due to the large number of rehabilitation creditors receiving repayment, different types of repayments, different preparation and processing time required to make repayments, repayments will continue till 2024.

delay in repayment

Mt. Gox was one of the first cryptocurrency exchanges. At its peak, the Tokyo-based platform handled more than 70% of all transactions within the blockchain ecosystem.

It suffered a massive hack in 2011, which triggered a chain of events that culminated in its bankruptcy in 2014. Mt. Gox then blamed bankruptcy as the cause of its collapse and entered civil rehabilitation proceedings four years later aiming to make restitution. Its creditors.

The incident had a widespread impact, affecting approximately 24,000 creditors and causing the loss of 850,000 BTC. Additionally, repayment plans faced delays due to legal disputes and crypto market fluctuations.

The latest move appears to signal an initial phase of repayment for all. in September, cryptopotato It was reported that the Mt. Gox Rehabilitation Trustee has extended the repayment deadline for creditors from October 31, 2023 to October 31, 2024. This extension is applicable to all repayment categories.

Despite its tumultuous history, Mt. Gox retains significant digital assets. Recent reports indicate that assets currently hold approximately 142,000 BTC, 143,000 BCH, and 69 billion Japanese Yen (JPY).

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com