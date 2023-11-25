ANI | Updated: November 25, 2023 13:08 IST

Chennai (Tamil Nadu) [India], 25 November: Thiru. MSME Minister TM Anbarasan launched Tamil Nadu’s first business pitch reality TV show ‘Startup Thamizha’, which aims to identify 50 promising startups from across the state and facilitate funding for their ventures from reputed entrepreneurs and angel investors.

Startup Thamizha has already drawn funding commitments of Rs 200 crore from reputed entrepreneurs and angel investors. Refex Group has committed to invest Rs. Rs 100 crore, while Thyrocare and Pontac’s Dr Velumani are investing Rs 50 crore and Rs 25 crore, respectively. Additionally, Native Lead Angels is bringing in Rs 10 crore – and the rest comes from other investors.

A unique initiative of StartupTN, the nodal agency of the Government of Tamil Nadu for startups and innovation, the show will have three seasons. The first season is set to go into production by February 2024, and will be broadcast on a popular Tamil TV channel. The show will be produced and managed by Brand Avatar, Blue Koi and Refex Capital.

A special address was given by TMT at the launch event. Archana Patnaik, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Department of MSME, V. Arun Roy, IAS, Secretary to the Government, Department of Industries, and V. Vishnu, IAS, MD & CEO, Guidance Tamil Nadu. Tiru. Shivarajah Ramanathan, Mission Director and CEO, StartupTN, outlined the initiative and programme. Founder of Thyrocare, Dr. A. Velumani delivered the keynote address. The dignitaries who attended the event included Hemachandran L., Founder and CEO of Brand Avatar, Balachander R., Founder of Blue Koi. and Dinesh Kumar Agarwal, Group CEO of Refex Group.

Commenting about the initiative, Shivraj Ramanathan said, “Startup Thamizha is one of the best initiatives of the Government of Tamil Nadu through StartupTN in fostering a thriving startup ecosystem, driving economic growth and realizing the Chief Minister’s vision for a prosperous Tamil Nadu. Exemplifies collective commitment. A pioneering initiative, Startup Thamizha Platform aims to grow a conducive ecosystem for grassroots, impact and women entrepreneurship and brings together founders, investors, advisors and support system partners for a coordinated growth Is.

Aspiring entrepreneurs who are interested in being a part of this transformational journey can visit www.startupthamizha.tv and register their names. Startups applying will undergo a rigorous five-stage screening process involving industry experts, investors and key ecosystem members. From this pool, 50 startups will be shortlisted, each given mentorship and training to pitch their ideas to primetime audiences on mainstream television.

