Mysore/Mysore: Dr. Ishita Ganguly Tripathi, Additional Development Commissioner, Ministry MSMEThe Government of India said that those running MSMEs (Micro, Small, Medium Enterprises) should effectively utilize government loans and facilities. He was speaking after inaugurating the outreach program on ‘Financial Literacy and Emerging Opportunities for MSMEs’ jointly organized by SIDBI (Small Industries Development Bank of India), KASIA (Karnataka Small Industries Association), MSMEs and Canara Bank at Hotel Pai Vista. She was speaking. Here tomorrow.

Highlighting the role of the Central Government in nation building and the importance of MSME sector, Dr. Ishita said that the government provides loans and many facilities to the MSME sector. But the number of people availing these facilities is less and the MSME Ministry is working towards bridging this gap. As such, it is important that the MSME sector is trained in an innovative way so that the sector becomes more creative and supports the Indian economy, he said.

“The government aims to increase financial literacy in the MSME sector. The government has brought non-traditional industries under the MSME sector. This process will continue further and most of such industries are making profits of less than Rs. Rs 10 lakh as loan, Dr Ishita said, adding that more money has been reserved for the MSME sector in the Union Budget.

Satyaki Rastogi, General Manager, SIDBI Regional Office, Bengaluru explained in detail about the facilities available to MSMEs and called upon the entrepreneurs to utilize this opportunity liberally. Big industries have separate departments and there will be a human resources department to monitor their functioning, he said. But in case of MSME sector, only one will take all the responsibilities and thus they will need more amount of assistance.

Noting that the growth of the MSME sector can also be seen in rural areas, he said that, however, the contribution of the MSME sector to GDP growth in India is less compared to other industries. He said that in such a situation, the MSME sector needs more protection and financial assistance.

Shashidhar Shetty, President, KASSIA Bengaluru, said that the main objective of this program is to train the MSME sector in an innovative way so that the sector becomes more creative and thus supports the Indian economy.

Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) president KB Lingaraju said the main objective of the program is to facilitate the growth of MSMEs in Bengaluru as well as tier-II cities.

Earlier, a national seminar on ‘Product-Process-Innovation and Packaging Technology’ was organized by MSME Development and Facilitation Office, Bengaluru in collaboration with KASSIA and MCCI. Joint Director of MSME Development and Facilitation Office. Socrates, Regional Director of Canara Bank S. Rajasekhar, Joint Director of District Industries Center (DIC) Mysore T. Dinesh, Asst., SIDBI Mysore. General Manager Albert Jeremy and MCCI Hon. Secretary AK Shivaji Rao was present.

