Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Social Contribution Authority – Mann entrepreneurs from the Mann Social Incubator (MSI) program unveiled their groundbreaking innovations under the theme of sustainability at COP28.

The shortlisted leading startups from the 8th Cohort of the MSI program seized the opportunity to present their progressive projects to government officials, investors, climate scientists, media representatives and other stakeholders.

The projects, each offering long-term solutions to climate change, focus on areas such as clean energy, climate change management and reporting, recycling, impact financial services, food, agriculture and land, greenhouse gas capture and removal, and sustainable mobility and transportation. Are. storage.

Mann launched the program under the theme – Youth for Climate Action to support social impact startups in developing solutions to environmental challenges. Aligning internationally with Goal 13 – Climate Change of the UN Sustainable Development Goals, and locally with the vision of 2050, the Year of Sustainability and UAE Net Zero, the first national campaign to achieve net zero emissions in the MENA region, The program re-emphasizes Abu Dhabi’s commitment to sustainable innovation.

The program is designed to foster innovation and facilitate knowledge sharing and capacity building to achieve long-term positive impact on diverse communities in Abu Dhabi.

about value

Established in February 2019 by the Department of Community Development Abu Dhabi, the Social Contribution Authority – Values ​​generates real social impact by enabling the development of a thriving third sector, including social enterprises and voluntary groups, and building collaboration with the public. And private organizations will promote social innovation.

MANA brings together government, the private sector and civil society with the aim of supporting innovative solutions and contributing to the development of strong, active, collaborative and inclusive communities.

As the official channel of the Abu Dhabi Government to receive contributions for social priorities, the Social Contribution Authority – Maan ensures that fundraising is facilitated across the entire Abu Dhabi community in sectors including health, education, environment, social sector and infrastructure. should be distributed. ,

MANA provides resources and support to grow and develop community-based organizations, raises and allocates funds to community-based groups and social initiatives, and promotes a culture of community engagement and volunteerism.

Source: www.zawya.com