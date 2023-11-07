MSDE starts training of Master Trainers, Assessors Program under PM Vishwakarma Scheme – Education News

To implement the PM Vishwakarma Scheme, the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) has launched the Training Program for Master Trainers and Assessors as part of the PM Vishwakarma Scheme. This program is designed to empower artisans and craftsmen of specific trades. This five-day residential training program to be held at the National Institute of Entrepreneurship and Small Business Development (NIESBUD) from November 6 to 10, 2023, aims to train 41 master trainers from 10 different states including Delhi, Gujarat, Haryana, Madhya Pradesh. Pradesh, Punjab, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, West Bengal and Chhattisgarh, according to an official release.

The Master Trainers Training Program aims to equip these Master Trainers with contemporary technical skills and entrepreneurial knowledge. Participants will be trained in entrepreneurial competencies, business plan development, understanding government support systems, financial literacy, digital and social media marketing, branding and marketing. Additionally, master trainers will receive a modern toolkit to enhance their skills and adapt to current industry practices, the release stated.

“In the quest to build a skilled and empowered workforce, the Master Trainers and Assessors Program under PM Vishwakarma is an important step towards equipping our country with the necessary knowledge and expertise. Atul Kumar Tiwari, Secretary, Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship said, these master trainers, as torchbearers of knowledge and innovation, will play an important role in shaping the future of our country.

PM Vishwakarma Yojana offers several benefits, including issuance of PM Vishwakarma certificate and ID card, skill enhancement through skill verification, basic and advanced skill training, entrepreneurial knowledge, toolkit incentive up to Rs 15,000, credit support up to Rs. Is. 3,00,000, and incentives for digital transactions. Additionally, the program will provide marketing and branding support through the National Marketing Committee (NCM).

The primary objective of training the master trainers is to enable them to effectively implement the PM Vishwakarma Yojana with a focus on expanding the reach and improving quality of products and services made by artisans and skilled craftsmen. Their main goal is to seamlessly integrate Vishwakarmas into domestic and global value chains. According to the release, the broad objective of this initiative is to provide comprehensive assistance to artisans and craftsmen, enabling them to progress in their respective trades.

These trainers will receive training in various aspects, including conducting engaging orientation sessions for the program beneficiaries, understanding the scope of their work and assisting participants in recognizing entrepreneurial qualities through behavioral exercises and real-life case studies. Is included. In addition, master trainers will become familiar with the many government assistance schemes that Vishwakarmas can utilize for financial assistance. It said they will also be trained to educate Vishwakarmas about the processes and formalities associated with bank financing, so that they can systematically understand the policies and guidelines followed by financial institutions and lending processes.

After the training, candidates will be assessed on the basis of 40 hours of basic training received by them. This assessment will cover their knowledge of the use of modern tools, digital and financial literacy, branding and marketing and self-employment modules taught during the training period. It says that this will be a time bound assessment which all Vishwakarmas will have to complete.

