Scientists found promising results in an early stage neural stem cell therapy trial for progressive multiple sclerosis.

Injection of stem cells into the brains of patients suffering from multiple sclerosis (MS) may help protect the brain from further damage, researchers have found in the early stages of a new first-in-human clinical trial.

MS is a long-term condition that affects the central nervous system, which includes the brain and spinal cord.

This can cause a variety of symptoms, such as fatigue, difficulty walking, numbness or tingling, muscle weakness, and problems with coordination and balance.

These can vary widely from person to person, and symptoms may come and go or increase over time. There is no known cure for MS.

“We desperately need to develop new treatments for secondary progressive MS, and I am very excited about our findings, which are a step toward developing cell therapies to treat MS,” said Stefano Pluchino, of the University of Cambridge. Who co-led. new study, said in a statement,

Led by researchers from the University of Colorado Anschutz, the University of Cambridge and the University of Milan-Bicocca, the first phase of the trial, conducted on 15 patients, showed promising preliminary results.

Researchers injected neural stem cells directly into the patients’ brains and monitored them for a year. The findings were published in the journal cell stem cell,

Stem cells can reduce damage

When someone has MS, the immune system mistakenly attacks the protective covering of nerve fibers called myelin, which disrupts the normal flow of electrical impulses along the nerves.

In this process, macrophages – a type of white blood cell – are important because they normally stop and eliminate unwanted invaders within the body.

Specifically, a type of macrophage called microglial cells targets the central nervous system, causing persistent inflammation and damage to nerve cells in progressive manifestations.

There has been growing optimism about the potential of stem cell therapy to reduce such harm.

The stem cells for this first human trial came from a single, aborted fetus donor.

‘Safe but also promising’

Although some side effects were noted, they were either temporary or reversible. Additionally, none of the patients who had a high level of disability at the start of the trial showed a decline in symptoms.

Professor Angelo D’Alessandro said, “With regard to the effects observed through medical examinations and, as shown by data generated in our laboratory, with respect to molecular markers of neuroinflammation, this successful approach turned out to be not only safe but also promising. ” University of Colorado School of Medicine.

The researchers also found that the higher the dose of injected stem cells, the greater the reduction in brain volume over time. They speculated that this might be because the stem cell transplant reduced inflammation.

“We recognize that our study has limitations – it was only a small study and for example, immunosuppressant drugs may have confounding effects – but the fact remains that our treatment was safe and its effects lasted for the 12 months of the trial. This means we can move on to the next phase of clinical trials,” Pluchino said.

The Phase 1 trial is only an initial step on the journey toward clinical application. Further research is needed to establish the safety, efficacy, and widespread applicability of this innovative approach.

