From Jamie Oliver’s jerk rice to Uncle Roger’s criticism of bad fried rice, if you come across a culture’s favorite dish, you better not miss it…

“Oh my God! ,” Spaniards around the world collectively exclaimed when they heard that British food retailer Marks & Spencer is set to launch a new product – Spanish Chorizo ​​Paella Croquetas.

M&S had charged in like a raging Pamplona bull and trampled all memories of my wonderful abuela’s cooking with this act of culinary sacrilege.

This dish is quite a cultural fusion. Valencian paella is considered one of the national dishes of Spain. Chorizo ​​(the English pronunciation depends on how insufferable you are) is a pork sausage from the Iberian Peninsula. But croquetas – better known as “croquettes” – are clearly of French origin.

How anyone dares to mix the Spanish national dish paella with croquettes – a dish from a neighboring country and a mainstay of all Spanish tapas – is unimaginable to a British food shop.

Naturally, online Spaniards took to the Internet to express their disgust.

First, The Times’ foreign correspondent in Spain, Simon Hunter, went to Axe with a photo of the unacceptable dish and wrote “No, no, no”.

A Spanish user quickly responded: “Let us call for consultation the ambassador of the country whose resident has committed such an insult. Now.”

Hunter suggested calling Hugh Elliot, the British ambassador to Spain, to consider the issue. The high-level diplomat then replied: “Chorizo, ¡Si! Paella, ¡Si! Croquetas, ¡Si! C! ?todo junto? ….M&S, what have you done?”

In English: “Chorizo, yes! Paella, yes! Croquetas, yes! Yes! All together?…M&S, what have you done?”

However, the British ambassador soon followed up with another reply: “Maybe I’m just hungry, but should we sample @SimoninMadrid? I have yet to try something from M&S Foodhall that I don’t like… who knows, maybe we’ll have to eat our words too??”

Hunter responded: “Absolutely! In fact maybe we should do a special video/podcast where we test out all the Spanish dishes available in the UK…”

A British supermarket stocking a picnic item that’s basically just chorizo ​​arancini – now we’re on to Italian foods – the topic of culinary cultural appropriation can be quite serious.

Here are some other examples of when people expressed concerns about careless dish crossovers.

Jerk Rice

In 2018, British celebrity chef Jamie Oliver made headlines when he launched a new food item: Punchy Jerk Rice.

By trying to combine the traditional flavors associated with Jamaican jerk cooking and rice, he angered members of the British-Jamaican population, including Labor MP Don Butler.

Butler asked if Jamie knew what jerk really meant, writing on X that “It’s not just a word you put before stuff to sell a product.”

Jamaican-born British celebrity chef Levi Roots also weighed in. He pointed out that Oliver’s Jerk Rice was completely wrong as to the wording. For one thing, it did not include some of the key spices involved in jerk cooking – allspice and Scotch bonnet – and secondly, “jerk” also indicates how the dish is cooked. To cook “jerk style”, you will typically wrap the protein in banana leaves and cook it over a fire of allspice branches. According to this metric, it is literally impossible to “jerk” rice.

While Roots correctly points out Oliver’s cultural oversight, that’s why matters of culinary cultural appropriation are more rooted in Butler’s complaints.

culinary cultural appropriation

Food has always changed as a result of the clash of cultures. After all, the tomato – so essential to Italian cooking – didn’t even reach European shores until the 16th century. However, there is a problematic trend in Western Europe where white establishments (Oliver’s, M&S) take one culture’s food and make a profit from it, while people from the original culture sit idly by.

As with the jerk rice episode, many noted how Britain has a proud tradition of British-Jamaicans opening restaurants serving jerk food. These restaurants are rarely expensive and often serve the local community. Naturally, it’s a little uncomfortable when a white-British chef takes that recipe across the country to make huge profits.

A comedian has found the funny side in culinary cultural appropriation. London-based Chinese-Malaysian comedian Nigel Ng became an internet sensation when his Uncle Roger character criticized many British chefs’ inability to make the basic dish egg fried rice.

Whether it was her fake-panic at BBC chef Harsha Patel as she drained the rice or her actual terror when Jamie Oliver (again!) added chilli-jam to her recipe, Ng shared her shock with a huge number of fans. And turned it into a tour. Uncle roger character.

So, should the British-Spanish population step forward to eliminate the monolith called M&S?

This is something to think about the next time you’re stocking a picnic hamper.

