M&S kicks off Christmas ad season with star-studded campaign

Marks & Spencer has kicked off the festive advertising season with a star-studded campaign to encourage people to ditch the endless Christmas chores and focus on enjoying themselves.

Using a range of famous faces including singer Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Marvel actress Zawe Ashton, Ted Lasso star and Emmy Award winner Hannah Waddingham and presenter and style expert Tan France, the retailer’s message to its shoppers is to be themselves. Put first.

M&S’s clothing and home campaign, created by newly appointed creative agency Mother and director Eli Pankiw, known for Feel Good and Black Mirror, celebrates the season with the catchline ‘Love Thismas (not Thatmas)’. Focuses on striking a balance between fulfilling obligations. ,

Hannah Waddingham in the M&S Christmas advert (M&S/PA)

It is set in four different houses, including Waddingham, Ellis-Bexter, France, and Ashton, as they decide which Christmas traditions they will adopt and which they will abandon.

M&S Clothing and Home Marketing Director, Anna Braithwaite, said: “I’m sure everyone who sees our ad will be able to relate to our fantastic cast of talents who celebrate the little moments that come with all of us at Christmas time. Brings moments and dilemmas to life in a very funny way.

“Before creating Love Thismas (Not Thatmas), we spoke to hundreds of our customers and they all told us that, at Christmas, they feel the pressure of worrying about and planning too many things.

“We know it can often feel like the list is never-ending, so this year we decided to celebrate our customers and empower them to do the things they love most.”

The advert is set to Ray BLK’s version of ‘I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Wouldn’t Do That)’.

Ellis-Bextor said: “All my children still love the magic of Christmas, so it’s a really exciting time in our house – we love hosting Christmas, so having a full house is when I’m most excited.” I feel much happier.

“We have lots of Christmas traditions in our family that we add to every year – it’s always busy for us, and I like it that way!

“It’s so exciting to be a part of one of the biggest TV ad campaigns of the year, I can’t wait to see it live!”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com