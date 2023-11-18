Mrs. Glam Life: Onyeka is focused on building her beauty empire. Loop Trinidad and Tobago

Somewhere in the comfort of the afterlife, Donna Virginia Felix is ​​probably glowing with pride as her granddaughter walks in to receive an answer to her prayers.

Beauty entrepreneur O’Neka Thomas-Francisco, owner of Glam Life TT, has quietly built an empire inspired by her unwavering faith in God, penchant for hard work and the steadfast prayers of her grandmother.

The multifaceted businesswoman says about her late grandmother’s influence on her journey, “I believe there should always be someone in our corner who can talk to us about life and for me that person was my grandmother. ”

Although her entrepreneurial journey spans over a decade, including time spent as a fashion model, makeup artist, and beauty teacher, the Glam Life brand focuses on providing premium-quality hair products. Losing the head of his family gave him additional motivation to pursue his dream in 2018.

“When my grandmother died three things happened. I saw how short life was, we never know when our last day will be. I’ve always had this idea of ​​creating my own products for Glam Life, but I was always too scared. I would think, who am I to do this? I never saw anyone else from my community and my social standing doing this, so in my mind it seemed impossible. But I said to myself – what if?” the 31-year-old man tells Loop News.

While the array of local hair-related businesses abounds today, the industry was far less saturated when Thomas-Francisco started. She recalls that to navigate largely uncharted territory, she needed to silence dissenting voices, while focusing on her unique offering. This is one of the qualities he inherited from his late grandmother.

“He taught me a lot of things that I’ve brought into my business. I remember…that’s why I love Julie Mango. In my childhood my neighbor had a tree and Julie there were no children to pluck mangoes. I will go (choose) and my grandmother will send me back. She would tell me, you didn’t plant a tree. I carried this with me in life – don’t look at what other people have. We had mango doux-doux, so that’s what you’re going to eat, baby,” she laughs.

Tending to his own garden has brought him a bountiful harvest. O’Neka says that with the support of her team, she has been able to turn what started as a project in her home studio into a thriving six-figure business with a loyal clientele.

With years of experience behind her and its fruits, the mother of one is now focused on creating a lasting legacy that others can benefit from, especially her son, Ayden.

His first book, Mrs. Glam Life: From Passion to a Thriving Six-Figure BusinessWas released in early October and shares the secrets of his journey to help fellow entrepreneurs.

“I wanted my son to read self-help books with me, we would play audiobooks with him for those he couldn’t read. I’m not going to live forever, how can I pass this on to my son? I’m leaving a manual on how my son can continue the glam life, or even rebrand it for his own purposes. “My book was my way of telling people what I did and how I moved forward,” she says.

Asked to share what were the main challenges she had to overcome in her pursuit of success, Thomas-Francisco says it was in reshaping her own mindset.

“My mindset was more pessimistic and I realized that when you think that way, you actually attract more bad than good. I had to learn very quickly to become a problem solver. Now, whatever problem arises in my business, I will think of its solution. I think this is where a lot of us get lost. We keep focusing on what is in front of us and that is what distracts us.”

While many entrepreneurs bemoan the lack of support in their start-up process, Thomas-Francisco says he too has faced frustration in this regard, but still underlines the importance of choosing to persist despite .

She recalls, “Listen to me, I started Glam Life creating products in my makeup studio. I invited five people to pitch my vision, I told them this was my vision and where I was going. I had three people stay and within six months I had one. You can’t think about who is supporting you. Keep going and the right people will appear. I got the help I needed at exactly the right time.”

As she looks to the future of her brand, O’Neka says her main goals are to establish a brick-and-mortar store for Glam Life TT and expand its international customer base.

His son, who is employed at the company at just 10 years old, plays an interactive role in helping his dream come true.

“Actually I take a lot of ideas from him. Plus he wants me to sell food on our website,” she laughs. “I teach him about pricing. The advertising campaign for the release of my book was actually his idea. So he is already learning to implement his ideas and stay on the same path.

In addition to his exhaustive book, which is available on his company’s website or on Amazon, Thomas-Francisco hopes to launch a mentorship program to help existing small and medium-sized businesses scale their operations.

“With all that God has blessed me with, I would be selfish and not want to give what I have learned to others,” she ends.

