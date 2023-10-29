MRI machine traps nurse in a freak accident

Safety concerns are being raised at a California medical center after a nurse became trapped between an MRI machine and a bed during a recent fatal accident, a KTVU investigation found.

The magnetic force of the MRI machine suddenly pulled the hospital bed towards itself, causing the nurse, Aina Cervantes, to suffer “crushing injuries” that required surgery.

Cervantes was tending to a patient in bed at the time of the crash at a medical center in Redwood City operated by California-based Kaiser Permanente.

The patient fell out of bed and was not injured, but Cervantes became trapped between the front of the tube-shaped machine and the bed.

A nurse injured in MRI accident. (KTVU)

“I was being pushed off the bed,” Cervantes told investigators in a report conducted by the California Division of Occupational Safety and Health (Cal/OSHA). “Actually, I was running backwards. If I hadn’t run, the bed would have crushed me from beneath.”

Documents obtained by the station show that Cervantes suffered serious injuries that required surgery that included the removal of two embedded screws.

Although the incident occurred in February, the investigation was not completed until several months later.

A California Department of Public Health investigation found that Redwood City Center “failed to provide radiological services in a safe manner.” It revealed a number of mistakes were made in the incident involving the machine, which uses magnetic fields and radio waves to create images of the body to identify or diagnose medical conditions.

Investigators say no MRI personnel were present inside the room during the incident. No one, including the patient, was examined and the door of the room was left open. The security alarm system never went off.

According to the report, the incident also violated several of Kaiser’s MRI safety policies. Records of the incident investigation show that some staff never received required safety training, and the hospital also failed to test door alarms annually as recommended.

A nurse was trapped between an MRI machine and a bed during a freak accident, a KTVU Fox 2 investigation has revealed. (KTVU)

The California Department of Public Health investigation said, “Multiple safety failures… created a culture of unsafe practices.”

Sheila Gilson, senior vice president of Kaiser Permanente San Mateo, said teams responded quickly and those involved “immediately received the care and support they needed.”

Gilson said, “This was a rare incident, but we will not be satisfied until we understand why the accident occurs and implement changes to prevent it from happening again.”

KTVU sources allege this was not the only incident at the Redwood City hospital. A photo provided to the station shows a medical equipment cart with an MRI scanner attached. Kaiser Permanente said the photo is likely from an incident in March 2015, when no patients or employees were hurt.

Gilson’s statement said, “As an organization committed to continuous learning improvement, Kaiser Permanente thoroughly investigated the incident and used what we learned to make specific operations changes to enhance safety. “

MRI accident in the Bay Area. (KTVU)

Kaiser Permanente is facing an $18,000 fine from Cal/OSHA for alleged missteps and a workplace injury accident.

MRI expert Tobias Gilke said the machines do not stop being magnetically attracted to an object once they are attached to it.

“It keeps pulling and pulling and pulling to try to get the magnetically attracted object closer to the MRI scanner,” Gilke said.

Gilke’s research on MRI machine incidents includes federal data showing that as the number of scans and examinations increases, so do accidents.

He estimated that thousands of incidents go unreported each year.

“Personally, I find it very disappointing,” Gilke said. “We know that MRI accidents can occur when best practices are not followed.”

