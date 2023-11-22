Mister Doodle is inviting Hong Kong’s art lovers to step into a world of busy, whimsical doodles that span walls, rooms and even their own custom-doodle outfit.

Hong Kong’s transport hub has been taken over by googly-eyed aliens, extraterrestrial jellyfish and a cast of eccentric characters – all part of a live performance by British artist Sam Cox, better known as mr doodle,

The 29-year-old artist defines his distinctive style as “Graffiti Spaghetti” – an intricate mix of interlocking patterns, eccentric characters and surreal narratives that often reflect Mr. Doodle’s escapades in his imaginative realm, “Doodle Land”.

his show in hong kongTitled “Mr. Doodle in Space”, it attracted hundreds of fans and curious spectators, with its canvas featuring a two-metre-wide silver spaceship for them to “fly back home”, installed at an MTR station in the Central District Was.

“I really enjoy performing live in front of people, because I like being able to hear people inside the process,” Cox said in a live performance vent.

“I don’t always know where it’s going to go, and everyone is there together and enjoying the process.”

Adventure in Doodle Land

Inspired by the late American pop artist Keith Haring, Cox adopted his alter ego, wearing a suit decorated with doodles during public appearances, including a recent gathering attended by an enthusiastic crowd of children.

“(My daughters) … were so excited when they found out Mister Doodle was coming,” Mimi Tjan told AFP, while her husband took turns taking their nine- and 11-year-old daughters to get a better view. They used to carry it on their shoulders.” ,

Since many children’s first drawings are often doodles, “they understand that language,” Cox said.

“I like to create artworks that don’t take themselves too seriously… A lot of people expect art and artists to act a certain way,” Cox told AFP.

The art of his latest exhibition takes visitors on an adventurous journey through space.

The story begins with the harmonious coexistence of Mr. and Mrs. Doodle and their faithful companion, Doodle Dog. But this peace is quickly disrupted when Mr. Doodle’s malevolent alter ego, Dr. Scribble, begins a mission to rid the world of Doodles.

Driven by a desire to eradicate the so-called “Doodle Virus”, Dr. Scribble deploys an army of robots to wreak havoc on Doodle Land.

“Mr. Doodle and Mrs. Doodle build their spaceship and fly through space and go through all these different alien worlds and throughout the exhibit you see them go to different planets,” Cox said. and encounter various creatures.”

According to Cox’s global representation Pearl Lam, the artist’s unconventional approach stands out, with price tags for his pieces ranging from $10,000 to $500,000 (€9,134 to €456,000).

Lam said, “In this modern business world, you need some relaxation and fun… that’s what Mister Doodle provides.”

“Mr. Doodle in Space” will run at the MTR Hong Kong station until 3 December 2023.

