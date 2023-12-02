MPs warn digital pound should not be considered until risks are addressed

Photograph: Dominic Lipinski/PA

The idea of ​​creating a digital pound should not be considered until the UK government and the Bank of England address concerns over data privacy and the increased risk of bank runs, a parliamentary committee has warned.

MPs on the Treasury select committee said that while it is true that the rollout of a central bank digital currency could spark new innovation and competition in the payments sector, serious questions remain whether the positive effects outweigh the risks and costs.

MPs said in a report that they were concerned that creating an electronic form of the currency – which is held directly by the Bank of England rather than through commercial lenders such as Barclays, NatWest or Santander – would pose a risk to the UK’s financial stability without careful management. Can do.

This also includes the risk of bank run if customers were able to quickly and easily convert their bank deposits into digital pounds, especially in times of financial stress or panic. MPs said having commercial lenders move their bank deposits faster into bank digital pound accounts “could increase the risk of bank failures”.

However, switching to a digital pound could create problems in normal times by leading to higher interest rates on bank loans, given that lenders would need to replace funding that would otherwise be raised through wholesale markets into more expensive ones. Funding will come from deposits. The bank estimates that if 20% of bank deposits go digital, it could result in an increase of 20 basis points in interest rates on commercial loans.

Harriet Baldwin, Conservative chair of the committee, said: “It must be clearly demonstrated that a retail digital pound will deliver benefits to the UK economy without increasing risks or incurring unaffordable costs before any decision is made to introduce it into our financial system “

MPs said ministers also needed to “mitigate privacy concerns” that the government or third parties could misuse personal data by tracking or controlling how users spend their digital funds. “These concerns can be mitigated through stronger regulation and legislative protections around the ability of any future government to access people’s data,” the committee said.

While the Bank and the Treasury are consulting, and are now in the “design phase” of a potential digital pound, a final decision on launching the project may not come until the second half of this decade.

In the interim, Baldwin said additional attention should be paid to access to physical cash. “We must also keep a close eye on ensuring that any retail digital pound does not worsen financial exclusion for those who rely on physical cash. Digitization of money cannot in any way leave those people behind,” he said.

“While we support the Bank of England’s plan to continue work on the design of a potential retail digital pound, I would urge them to proceed with caution and keep an open mind as to whether it is really needed. “

The Bank and the Treasury said in a joint statement that they welcomed the report and would respond in due course: “We will also soon publish a response to our consultation paper setting out next steps.

“We have always been clear that the digital pound will only be introduced alongside cash, and protecting individual privacy is paramount in any design.”

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com