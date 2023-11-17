MPs say mini-nuclear weapons should be made using British factories

A small modular reactor model by Rolls-Royce, one of six companies competing for Great British Nuclear funding – Rolls-Royce

Foreign companies selling mini nuclear reactors to Britain should be forced to use local suppliers to boost the industry, a group of MPs has said.

A report by the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG) on nuclear energy today urged the government to require developers to use domestic supply chains when building small modular reactors (SMRs).

This would mean that “even foreign SMR designs are effectively made by British industry”, helping to revitalize the country’s sovereign capabilities and create jobs.

Ian Liddell-Granger, Tory MP for Bridgwater and West Somerset and chair of the APPG, said: “Raising nuclear capacity to the levels needed for energy security and net zero will require a huge effort from government and industry.

“We must seize this opportunity to deliver clean energy, energy security and good, green jobs for our country.”

The government aims to generate about 24 gigawatts of electricity from nuclear power by 2050, or a quarter of Britain’s electricity needs. This is equivalent to the output of eight reactors.

Currently, only two are under construction at Hinkley Point C power station in Somerset, with another two planned at the Sizewell C scheme in Suffolk. Another project could be built in Wylfa in Anglesey.

One of two nuclear reactors being built at the Hinkley Point C nuclear power station – Daniel Leal/AFP

Meanwhile, almost all of the country’s existing reactors – except Sizewell B – are scheduled to go offline by the end of the decade.

SMRs are considered advantageous because theoretically they can be produced in sections in a factory and then assembled on site, saving time and money compared to larger projects.

Great British Nuclear, the public body set up to break ground for the mini reactors, has shortlisted six companies in a competition for funding, including Derby-based Rolls-Royce and other companies from abroad such as General Electric, EDF, NuScale and Westinghouse. Are included.

APPG MPs said that regardless of which company is successful in the selection process, ministers should impose conditions on development that “maximise the UK content of any new nuclear programme”.

He argued that the SMR program could be used to help rebuild the UK’s domestic nuclear manufacturing capabilities, taking inspiration from the strategy used by South Korea.

The APPG report said: “The UK could once make reactor pressure vessels, coolant circulators, boilers and turbines for nuclear power stations. We can’t do any of that today, but we can again.

“To justify the large investment in the necessary plant and equipment, the UK Government must insist that UK content is maximized and then place orders to facilitate this.”

He pointed to the UK’s existing nuclear fuel supply chain, which could have allowed British manufacturers to get involved early in the process. Sheffield Forgemasters, owned by the Ministry of Defence, may also become a supplier of reactor pressure vessels.

The APPG report pointed to the example of South Korea, which has built its domestic nuclear power industry since the 1970s by ordering American, French and Canadian reactor designs and then collaborating to develop its own local skills and technologies. Have done.

Lawmakers said South Korea also ensured it continued manufacturing so that skills and supply chains remained intact over time and that greater efficiency could be achieved through repeated use of designs.

This suggests that Great British Nuclear should eventually standardize the best SMR designs, which would help focus investment and accelerate development.

Source: uk.finance.yahoo.com