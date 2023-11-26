The Democratic Republic of the Congo is experiencing its largest outbreak of Mpox to date. this was it , [+] The first year that suspected cases of mpox were reported in Kinshasa. (Photo by Arsene Mpiana/AFP via Getty Images) AFP via Getty Images

Remember Mpox virus, formerly known as Monkeypox virus, the virus that made many headlines in 2022? Well, even though the general news coverage of the virus may have subsided somewhat this year, the Mpox virus has not stopped spreading and is making more bad news in 2023. As of January 1, 2023, there have been more than 12,569 suspected cases of mpox in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, resulting in 581 deaths, according to a World Health Organization situation report of November 25. This means that an estimated 4.6% of those infected died. This is the highest number of MPOX cases ever recorded in the DRC and there is still a month left in 2023. At the same time, the specific variant of the virus that is spreading in the DRC – namely, clade I MPXV – has spread in a way apparently never seen before in 2023.

MXPV is also increasingly affecting the DRC. It was the first time this year that suspected cases were reported in the DRC’s Kinshasa, Lualaba and South Kivu regions. In fact, in recent years, the virus has increased from endemic in 11 of the DRC’s 26 provinces to being found in 22 of the country’s provinces. You may have noticed that WHO is using the word “suspected” instead of “confirmed” when describing many of these mpox cases. This is because not everyone who has become ill and shows clinical symptoms of mpox – such as displaying the pus-filled sores associated with mpox – has gotten tested for the virus. Only 9% of reported cases in the DRC have been confirmed by laboratory testing because many people in the country do not even have access to such testing.

Of note, the variant of the virus that is spreading in the DRC is of a different clade than the one that caused the global outbreak that began in 2022. The word “clade” means “shadow” and is defined as a group of organisms. All of them are descendants of the same ancestor. There are two known clades of MPXV: clade I, formerly known as the Congo Basin clade, and clade II, formerly known as the West African clade. Scientists have divided Clade II into two subclades: Clade IIa and Clade IIb. If you are wondering which group is the one that caused the global outbreak that started last year, it could be group IIB. But during this global outbreak, not a single case of clade IIB MPXV has been reported in the DRC. To date, all MPOX cases in the DRC are due to clade I MPXV.

As you may recall, prior to 2022, public health officials did not actually link mpox transmission to sexual contact. Instead, reported transmission generally occurred between people who lived together or were otherwise in close contact. However, that all changed with the global outbreak last year. Many of the cases reported over the past two years in Europe, the United States, and other parts of the world have been in people who have had sex with another person infected with clade IIb MPXV. However, before you completely label MPox as a sexually transmitted infection, keep in mind that you don’t have to have sex with someone to catch MPXV. Transmission can still occur through close non-sexual contact.

Now, before April 2023, there were no formally documented cases of clade I MPXV being sexually transmitted. All this began to change this year when a man from Belgium who already had ties to the DRC arrived in Kinshasa on March 15. That same day she began experiencing anal itching and discomfort, which developed into painful blisters around her anus over the next two days. And genitalia. Wounds also started appearing on the skin of his torso and buttocks. When the man first went to a doctor for these symptoms on March 23, testing showed that he was indeed infected with clade I MPXV.

Since the man already had symptoms the day he arrived in the DRC, it is likely that he was exposed to MPXV while outside the DRC – perhaps somewhere in Belgium. After all, the incubation period for MPXV is one to two weeks – which means that’s how long it usually takes for you to experience symptoms after you’re first infected. But while living in the DRC, this man went to clubs where men have sex with men and he had many such contacts. This meant that public health officials had to identify people with whom the person had had sexual or non-sexual contact and continue to monitor them periodically. As you can imagine, this is no small task. Ultimately, six of 27 such contacts identified were tested for MPXV, with five sexual contacts testing positive. Of these five, four were men – three developed symptoms of mpox.

Several months later, on July 28, another reported and confirmed case of developing mpox after having sex with another man in the DRC, this time in Kenge. This case seemed completely different from the cases related to the Belgian man.

What is seen in the DRC in 2023 could significantly impact the rest of the world. DRC is not a small country. Its population is estimated to be more than 102 million, which would be about 1.27% of the total world population and the country ranks 15th in the world in terms of population size. Therefore, if MPXV is not adequately controlled in the DRC, many more people may become infected. And what happens when an infectious disease is not very well controlled in one country and has a tendency to persist in that country? Furthermore, having two clades that can spread through sexual contact is inherently worse than having only one clade.

Therefore any news is not necessarily good news. Just because a virus isn’t getting as much attention from news outlets and political leaders as it did in 2022 doesn’t mean the pathogen has stopped causing trouble. Pathogens don’t listen to news and political rhetoric. The situation with MXPV is certainly dynamic with new developments in 2023 that could further change the dynamics of MXPV proliferation – possibly in a bad way.