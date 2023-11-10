MP says banks accused of fraudulently delaying refunds

A senior MP has accused banks of “dragging their feet” when it comes to returning funds to fraud victims.

Harriet Baldwin’s comments come as newly published figures are named, for the first time, to show individual banks how much money they return.

Mrs Baldwin, the Conservative chair of Parliament’s influential Treasury Committee, says banks are getting better but need to move faster.

Trade body UK Finance says most of the money stolen has now been returned.

The Payment Systems Regulator (PSR) report covers 2022 data on authorized push payment or APP fraud, when victims are tricked into transferring money to criminals by pretending to be from a trusted entity such as a bank, police or HMRC. goes. ,

A total of £485.2 million was stolen this way last year. The banks returned £285.6 million – almost 59%.

But some performed better than others in terms of their reimbursement rates.

Bar chart showing the percentage of total authorized push payment fraud losses that were reimbursed to consumers by each bank in 2022. TSB had the highest rate at 91%, while AIB was at the bottom of the list at 10%.

Of the 14 major banks or building societies included in the report, half returned less than half of the money stolen from victims.

At the opposite end of the table is the TSB, which refunded 91% of the total value of APP fraud losses in 2022. The bank has its own Fraud Refund Guarantee, which the report highlights as a particularly innovative scheme within the industry. Enabling very high refund rates.

Similarly, Nationwide, which is second in the chart with 78%, has its own scam checker service.

But Mrs Baldwin told Radio 4’s Money Box she would like to see underperforming banks move more quickly to raise their refund rates.

“Clearly [the banks] They have to get better and they’re on their way to getting better, but it’s really important that this data is available. This is information we did not have before.

“I think it’s also really important that everyone is aware that there are some crooks out there trying to scam you.

“If there is someone who seems like they might be a member of your family or might be someone you are romantically involved with on social media – don’t fall for the tricks and give them money. Send. Be really careful with your money.”

Trade body UK Finance, which represents banks, said: “The financial services sector invests more in combating fraud than any other, and it is the only sector that reimburses victims – even though most authorized Fraud originates on other platforms and networks.

“What [the] PSR’s data doesn’t show where fraud starts – 94% of authorized fraud starts online or over the phone, through social media, fake messages and others. But the technology and telecommunications sectors bear no responsibility for compensating victims.

“We need these areas to join us and do more to protect consumers by stopping these terrible crimes from happening.”

how to prevent fraud

The Take Five campaign to stop fraud is urging people to:

Stop: Stopping and thinking before handing over your money or information can help you stay safe.

Challenge: Could it be fake? It’s okay to decline, reject, or ignore any request. Only criminals will try to harass or terrorize you

Protect yourself: If you think you have fallen into a scam, contact your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud

