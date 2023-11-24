Moving forward: Zurcher Kantonalbank executives Michel Tschumi and Andreas Nicoli explore the Swiss startup landscape

24.11.2023 14:30, Rita Longobardi



We discussed the powerful landscape of Swiss startups with Michel Tschumi, head of startup finance, and Andreas Nicoli, head of private equity at Zurcher Kantonalbank. He assessed the current market environment and explained the opportunities and challenges facing the most promising startups. With teams dedicated to guiding startups through every stage of development, Tschumi and Nicoli shared their first-hand experiences and perspectives on the evolving dynamics of the Swiss entrepreneurial ecosystem.

Over the past 18 years, ZKB has invested in over 260 startups, making them one of the most active startup investors in Switzerland. The ZKB Startup Founder’s Desk also provides advice on setup to aspiring entrepreneurs. Furthermore, to bridge the capital gap for Swiss growth companies, Zurcher Kantonalbank launched the SwissCanto Growth Fund in 2018 with a fund volume of more than CHF 180 million. Michel Tschumi is Head of Startup Finance and Andreas Nicoli is Head of Private Equity at Zürcher Kantonalbank.

“Top 100 Swiss Investor Summit” was held recently. What role does ZKB play among Swiss venture capitalists?



Michelle Tschumi: Zurcher Kantonalbank is one of the largest venture capital providers in Switzerland. We have been supporting Swiss startups with equity or convertible debt for 18 years, making a significant contribution to the development of the local startup ecosystem.

Andreas Nicoli: Additionally, in 2018, we launched the Swisscanto Growth Fund with a fund volume of more than CHF 180 million. This helps bridge the capital gap for companies transitioning from the startup stage to the growth stage.







“The current environment makes it difficult for startups to raise capital. However, ZKB remains a reliable partner.” Michelle Tsumi





How has the financing landscape changed with the rise in interest rates?



Michelle: We have seen a slight decline in investment activity in Switzerland recently. There is increasing pressure on valuations of unlisted companies. This is not only because of the new interest rate environment but also because of the current economic situation. On the one hand, this complicates the search for capital for our portfolio companies, but on the other hand, it opens up opportunities for us as investors to participate in new companies on attractive terms.

What impact does this have on startups and your daily operations?



Michelle: The fundraising market environment is currently challenging. We have found that funding rounds for startups take longer and require more resources. As a capital provider, we have a clear focus on our proven investment criteria: strong complementary teams, innovative technologies without industry boundaries, sustainable business models, participation in positive trends, and increased investment in sustainability solutions and products.

Talking about the growth sector, have you become more selective in terms of private equity financing?



Andreas: We have always made selective investments in growth companies. Target companies go through a multi-stage assessment process. On average, we screen more than 100 companies before participating in a company with Swisscanto Private Equity Fund.

What are the specific needs of growth companies and how do you support them?



Andreas: Switzerland is a global leader in research and innovation. The challenge lies in successfully commercializing innovative technology internationally from a relatively small internal market while securing a large share of value creation across the country. For growth companies, the focus is on scaling and international expansion. The challenges are diverse: building global distribution networks, expanding production capabilities, or adopting structures and processes for rapid team growth. The Swisscanto Private Equity investment team has over 70 years of experience in the venture capital business and actively helps companies address these challenges. We provide companies with the necessary capital and relevant networks. Additionally, our investment team typically actively participates in the leadership and development of the company at board level. Therefore, from a company perspective it is important that, as co-owners, we pursue the same values ​​and vision as the entrepreneurs themselves.

Looking ahead, where is the market headed?



Michelle: Once again, Swiss universities recorded a record number of company spin-offs this year. Therefore, the demand for venture capital is likely to remain high in the coming years. As a venture capital provider, we think in very long cycles. The average time between initial financing and successful sale is seven to ten years. Therefore, even in the current challenging market environment, we remain a reliable partner for startups.







“As co-owners, we adhere to the same values ​​and visions as the entrepreneurs themselves.” Andreas Nicoli





What about the growth fund perspective?



Andreas: The use of artificial intelligence and decarbonization of the economy are two topics that are increasingly coming to the attention of the broader public. As a leading Swiss asset manager, we want to offer qualified investors the opportunity to participate in these growth themes. That’s why we recently expanded our private equity offering. Swisscanto (CH) Private Equity World Carbon Solutions I KmGK, with a target volume of CHF 150 million, is currently open for subscription to new investors.



Michel Tschumi and Andreas Nicoli discuss the emerging dynamics of the Swiss entrepreneurial ecosystem





Source: www.venturelab.swiss