Mount Etna eruption looks stunning and solemn from space

ESA satellite view of Mount Etna shows lava flows from the eruption on November 13, 2023. Contains revised Copernicus Sentinel data (2023) processed by ESA

Italy’s Mount Etna doesn’t mess around. On November 12, the volcano erupted and in a spectacular display of its power spewed out lava and ash. Etna’s eruptions may look impressive from the ground, but looking up from space gives us a very different view of the volcano. A European Space Agency satellite captured this picture of Etna from above on Monday, and it is terrifying.

ESA’s Copernicus Sentinel-2 image of Etna was processed to highlight the lava flow, which is visible as a bright blood-red spot in the center of the picture. Along with the lava came a cloud of ash. The view from the top shows Etna’s snowy cap and dark slopes. Fluffy white clouds surround the edges of the image. The east coast of Sicily is on the right. It’s a beautiful photo, but it also gives an indication of Etna’s power and shows why scientists monitor the volcano so closely. It is capable of spewing lava, ash and dangerous gases.

The Earth-observing Copernicus Sentinel-2 mission consists of two identical satellites. Orbiters monitor forests, agriculture and oceans and keep track of disasters such as earthquakes or volcanic eruptions. “Satellite data can be used to detect even the slightest signs of change that could predict an eruption,” ESA said in a statement on Nov. 15. “Once an eruption begins, optical and radar instruments can capture various phenomena associated with it, including lava.” Flows, landslides, cracks in the ground and earthquakes.” This information can be used to provide advance warning of eruptions and help inform disaster relief efforts when needed.

A view of the Etna volcanic eruption and ash cloud from November 12, 2023. Anadolu via Getty Images

The Smithsonian Institution’s Global Volcanism Program issues reports on Etna’s activity. Reports from the second week of November noted lava fountains and pyroclastic flows. This is equivalent to the course of an intense volcano. A look at the reports in recent years reveals many extreme and explosive incidents.

Etna is one of the most active volcanoes in the world. It’s beautiful, but also potentially dangerous. “The ash and clouds created by the frequent eruptions pose a threat to the nearby city of Catania,” ESA said. Catania is home to over 300,000 people. There were no evacuations due to the explosion on Sunday.

ESA’s satellites are not the only satellites tracking Etna. The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has its own system of satellites that keep an eye on the Earth. NOAA looked at one long term hot spot during the week.

The eruption of Etna is just one notable example of current volcanic activity. Iceland is preparing for an eruption after a swarm of earthquakes shook the ground around Fagradalsfjall on the Reykjanes peninsula. Residents of the nearby town of Grindavik have already evacuated. Airlines and travelers are bracing for potential impacts if Fagradalsfjall erupts and releases volcanic ash. Etna also has the potential to disrupt air traffic, but Catania Airport remained open during the volcano’s recent eruption.

Mount Etna has been active for a long time. According to the Smithsonian, human documentation of volcanic activity dates back to 1500 BC. There are no signs that Aetna plans to take any leave in the near future. Satellites will continue to monitor the eruptive mountain and look for signs of unrest.