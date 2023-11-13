Here’s what you need to know about Mount Etna, Europe’s most active volcano, and how it affects travel and tourism.

After a few months of silence, Mount Etna lit up the sky over Sicily last night (November 12).

One of the world’s most active volcanoes, Etna’s dramatic display is rarely out of the headlines for long.

in August, Catania Airport It had to be temporarily closed and driving was banned after the eruption spread ash in the surrounding area.

But there is no sign that international travel to the Italian island will be disrupted on this occasion, despite breathtaking images of plumes of smoke and bright red lava.

During this iceland has declared a state of emergency over fears of an imminent volcanic eruption, which could lead to the cancellation of flights.

If you’re thinking about booking a vacation to Catania and eastern Sicily, you may be concerned that volcanic activity could disrupt your trip.

Here’s everything you need to know about how often Mount Etna erupts and how it affects travel and tourism.

How often does Mount Etna erupt?

Mount Etna One of the most active volcanoes in Europe and has been in a state of almost constant activity for the past decade.

Eruptions can occur several times in a year and even in a month. According to the Smithsonian Global Volcanism Program, the current eruptive period began in 2013.

In 2021, Etna emitted so much volcanic material over a six-month period that its height increased by nearly 30 meters.

There have already been several explosions this year. Websites like discovery of volcano Track Etna’s activity in detail and you can watch live streams of the volcano Etna Observatory site.

Most of the time, Etna’s eruptions are classified as low-level volcanic activity. It contains heaps of ashes, slag Fountaining and Strombolian eruptions – mild eruptions of magma that are still dramatic to watch.

Italy’s National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology said the height of last night’s eruptive column was estimated at about 4,500 meters above sea level.

Is it safe to visit Mount Etna?

Mount Etna is considered safe Volcano -Most explosions pose no threat to visitors or residents of the area.

Often, the biggest inconvenience is the ash that spreads around cities during eruptions. This has sometimes led to the closure of Catania Airport, as happened earlier this week and in May this year.

The volcano is under intense surveillance. The National Institute of Geophysics and Volcanology of Catania has a system of cameras, sensors, computers and human control on site that record and communicate the tremors in real time.

However, on occasion Volcano Danger has arisen. In 1928, the entire town of Maskali was destroyed. In the 1990s, rising lava threatened the town of Zafrana Etnia and it had to be moved away by digging canals.

More recently, in 2002, lava steam destroyed shops, hotels and restaurants in the area of ​​Piano Provenzana.

Furthermore, visitors hoping to climb its slopes should not underestimate Etna.

Tour company Go Etna recommends visitors to always go with a local guide or agency – hiring a guide is mandatory if you want to hike beyond the 2,900-meter mark.

They also recommend that you inform your hotel or B&B of your route and that if skiing, you do not go off-piste.

Can you visit Mount Etna during eruption?

Since volcanic activity generally occurs at low levels, you can visit the volcano Even during the explosion.

There are several walking routes that are just away from the summit and the craters where the eruptions occur.

Visiting during the eruption is a thrilling experience and some guides organize tours at night specifically to marvel at the fiery light show.

