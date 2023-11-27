November 27, 2023
Pharma companies eye weight-loss drugs for kids


Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro helped patients lose weight more effectively than Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic, according to a preprint study that included more than 40,000 patients. 

The research evaluated 41,223 EHRs of overweight or obese patients taking Mounjaro (tirzepatide) or Ozempic (semaglutide) for Type 2 diabetes. The cohort was restricted to patients with available weight data and those who had not received a glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonist prior to May 2022.

Although about 77% of the patients took Ozempic, those who took Mounjaro “were significantly more likely to achieve 5%, 10% and 15% weight loss and experience larger reductions in weight at 3, 6, and 12 months,” the study found.

Truveta, a healthcare data company that collects EHR information from more than 30 systems, conducted the research. It is the first real-world comparative effectiveness study between Mounjaro and Ozempic, Truveta said in a Nov. 27 news release. 

“Assessing the real-world effect of semaglutide and tirzepatide on weight loss provides a glimpse into what we may see with the recently approved obesity drug tirzepatide (brand name Zepbound) and how it might compare with semaglutide (brand name Wegovy),” Tyler Gluckman, MD, a study co-author and the medical director of Providence St. Joseph Health’s Center for Cardiovascular Analytics, Research and Data Science, said in the release.



