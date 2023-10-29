‘Mounjaro Babies’: Doctors Say Weight Loss Shot Can Negate Birth Control, Lead to Unwanted Pregnancies

People who use both oral contraceptives and the popular type 2 diabetes drug Mounjaro may be in for a surprise — a child.

The drug, also known as tirzepatide and developed by the American pharma giant Eli Lilly, has shot to popularity in recent years as part of a larger weight loss drug boom, riding the coattails of Novo Nordisk’s Ozempic and Wegovy.

However, the class of weight loss drugs all come with potentially significant side effects.

The manufacturers have been sued by patients who allege the drugs are responsible for symptoms of stomach paralysis. One recent study found that many people drop the drugs after just one year, despite them being made to use for life.

Add to this growing list of serious side effects, another notable concern:Mounjaro reduces the effectiveness of oral contraceptives.

These effects are well known — if little publicized — were determined in clinical trials and are mentioned on the drug’s label, which is regulated by the Food and Drug Administration.

“Advise females using oral contraceptives to switch to a non-oral contraceptive method, or add a barrier method of contraception for four weeks after initiation and for four weeks after each dose escalation,” the label reads.

However, many women may not realize this, as it’s up to doctors to inform their patients of the risks or up to consumers to read all of the possible interactions on the drug label.

With birth control pills now also available over-the-counter, a woman may start taking the pills on her own volition, without discussing with a doctor, not knowing her weight loss medication is offsetting the effects.

This could, potentially, lead to a spate of unwanted pregnancies caused by mixed use of Mounjaro and birth control pills.

“We will [see Mounjaro babies] because the sheer volume [of patients] will increase,” Neel Shah, M.D., an endocrinologist at the University of Texas, told Medscape.

Mounjaro, along with the semaglutide drugs Wegovy and Ozempic, are glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1s). These drugs work by triggering hormones in the brain that make the body feel full for longer after eating and by turning down hunger signals.

These drugs impact the endocrine system, a system of hormones that control emotions, sexual health, hunger and many other bodily functions.

Oral contraceptives also work by impacting the endocrine system, triggering hormones that are responsible for a woman’s fertility and reproductive processes.