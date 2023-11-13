Mouni Roy on Temptation Island India, and why she wants to do a Bengali film right here, right now

From acting to hosting to entrepreneurship, Mouni Roy has her fingers in many matters. This stunner is now playing the host, aka ‘Queen of Hearts’, on its Indian adaptation. Temptation Island. This relationship reality show, currently airing for free on JioCinema, features multiple couples agreeing to live with a group of singles of the opposite gender to test the strength of their relationships. Actor Karan Kundrra is Mouni’s co-host. T2 talks to Mouni during the show and beyond,

what attracted you temptation island india,

This is a show that can’t be scripted, it’s very organic and you have to see how the couples are behaving or you know how they will react to situations.

This is a part that I am playing for the first time and I am also learning the nuances of it. I was very nervous in the first few days, but I think now I have found my rhythm in the show. What attracted me is that this is happening for the first time in India and it is an innovation. My reaction to everything is always: ‘Why not?’

Obviously I had a lot of questions but I’m the kind of person who likes to understand things first. I asked all the possible questions, like everything I wanted to know and understand about the format, before deciding whether I would fit in on the show and, ultimately, I thought I could.

When I was in college and even now, all my friends call me for relationship advice or when they are having a fight with a friend or having a bad day at the office, I always find myself in that situation. Try to keep where I am fair. And I am fair and I make sure that nothing I say hurts them. So, that’s why I thought I could do it and thankfully, I have been successful in it.

So are you like a kind of love guru to your friends?

I guess I’m more than an anguished aunt (laughs,

What was your biggest achievement? temptation island india Experience so far?

They have given me the designation of ‘Queen of Hearts’ and when I signed I thought: ‘Okay, I will go in and understand the situation, give my unbiased opinion and come out.’ My biggest takeaway from this is that I feel like I’m part of a social experiment. Human emotions, you can’t escape them. When someone is feeling something, you feel the pain, you feel the hurt, you feel the tears… when you’re happy, you feel like it happened for them. So, this is something I’m still figuring out. I always find myself feeling all the emotions of the contestants.

What do you feel are your greatest strengths in the new role you have taken on?

I am honest but refuse to be rude. I refuse to say anything that might hurt the contestants. I will be as positive with dignity as possible. I was clear from the beginning that I could not in any way say anything that would cause any kind of pain or hurt to anyone. I took up this show knowing that I was good at conveying human emotions. That way I saw that I could fit into what they were looking for.

sincerely, temptation island india The team also does not want this. They don’t want sensationalism. There’s so much to the concept itself that we don’t really need to say more than that. Also, relationships are the most personal to the people who are involved. You can’t really interrupt or say anything. The contestants have willingly chosen to be a part of this love experiment, this social experiment, because they have questions. If they were that rock-solid, they wouldn’t be on this show to begin with.

Some people have come to test their relationship. There are many questions they need answers to. There is a couple who have been together for 11 years and now they don’t know if they should stay together or not. And then there are those who just need to know if they’re ready to take the next step.

Relationships are hard work, whether on camera or off…

Every day. Everyday!

You’ve had a lot of success streaming over the past year or so. How are you taking advantage of this going forward?

I have been on TV, OTT, films. I want to do everything. I am now an entrepreneur (Mouni owns a restaurant chain called Badmaash). I don’t want to take a small view and say: ‘I’m only capable of this.’

I want to do everything. And thankfully, I have a great team working for me, supporting me and my cause. And they bring me different things and ask me if I would be interested. And from whatever platform, whatever offer I get, I want to maintain a balance in every kind of work and also focus on my personal life. I am very clear about this.

I think a lot of people benefit from a creative surge. And not just in OTT, but also in social media space, digital, theatre, content creators. There is plenty to do for everyone. I truly believe that there is no shortcut to hard work. I have been in this industry for more than 15 years and I have realized that work makes work. So you just have to keep working, give your 100 percent.

What was your first day on set, about fifteen years ago? Because there was a lot of mother-in-law at times like?

To be honest, I just remember that I was very scared and nervous. Everything else is blurry. I remember my first day of shooting was in Haridwar with Smriti di (Smriti Irani). And before my shot, it was his shot in the Ganga. She finds a baby, she picks it up. This was my character, Krishna Tulsi. I remember the director said, ‘Rolling’ and she (Smriti) started crying. I was seeing my role model crying. It gave me goosebumps!

Are there plans to make any Bengali film soon?

Please ask someone there to ask me, I will do it right away! except dance bangla dance, Which I appreciated and thoroughly enjoyed, I was not offered anything from Calcutta.

You have always spoken about your love for books. Now with such a busy schedule, are you still able to find time to read?

Not really, I haven’t been able to do that in the last few months. I definitely read a few books a year. But I’m not as avid a reader as I used to be. I would sometimes finish a book in a single night. Re-reading regularly is a habit I want to bring back into my life. And also dance. I just need to find some time where I go and learn new choreography or a new dance style. I really miss these two things.

