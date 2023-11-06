NEWARK, Del., November 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) – The global motorcycle chain sprocket market is likely to record an assessment of US$2,449.20 million Will reach further in 2023 US$4,386.10 million By 2033. The global market is projected to achieve CAGR 6% During the forecast period.

Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market Opportunities

Electric Motorcycles: Manufacturers are developing electric motorcycles with the adoption of a wide range of specifications and increasing access to the sprocket market. The increasing demands of power delivery and torque are significantly increasing the requirements of motorcycle chain sprocket.

light material: The global market is gaining momentum due to the increasing trend of light weight materials. These materials are eco-friendly and reduce carbon emissions to protect the environment. These materials are high strength and increase efficiency without any loss in quality.

high performance: Manufacturers are increasing the trend of motorcycle chain sprockets by offering durable, high-performance and precision components. The increasing consumer demand of sporty bikes and advanced bikes is gaining huge popularity in the market and expanding huge revenues.

Customization: Manufacturers are offering their customers a unique variety of Motorcycle Chain Sprocket as per their needs and achieving growth in the global market. They are developing precious, durable and superior quality automotive components to enhance global market opportunities.

maintenance: Manufacturers provide timely services effectively to build trust and transparency among their customers. Aftermarket sales and DIY maintenance are also increasing the adoption of motorcycle chain sprockets.

Smart Technology: Growing technologies in the automotive sector, such as sensors, automotive Internet of Things and cutting-edge motorcycles are enhancing the performance of safety and services.

global expansion: Opportunities are emerging among manufacturers and playing a significant role in increasing the market size. Consumers are increasingly adopting chain and sprocket products to maintain their two-wheelers.

Security: Manufacturers are improving the safety of motorcycles by adopting chains and sprockets for riders. They are maintaining reliable and durable solutions that manage overall bike maintenance.

key takeaways:

Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market Registering CAGR 6% Between 2023 and 2033.

Between 2023 and 2033. United States is expected to register CAGR 4.30% Dominating the global market by 2033.

Dominating the global market by 2033. Canada expected to achieve CAGR 4.80% of the global market by 2033.

of the global market by 2033. India is expected to register CAGR 6.80% in the global market by 2033.

in the global market by 2033. China significantly drives global market with CAGR 5.10% ,

, with a CAGR of 3.20% The United Kingdom is moving rapidly in the global market.

The United Kingdom is moving rapidly in the global market. The standard motorcycle type is projected to lead the global market during the forecast period.

“Manufacturers are undergoing new innovations to bring cost-effective automotive components and components that meet consumer demand on two-wheelers.” Opinion of Nikhil Kaitwade, Associate Vice President, Future Market Insights (FMI)

Major Players in Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market

The global market is highly consolidated by the number of major players who invest heavily in research and development activities. They are improving their products by inventing new ideas. These leading players are attracting their customers by offering value-added products to grab their attention.

They are focused on creating cost-effective and sustainable packaging solutions to enhance product safety and meet consumers’ desires. Key players adopt various marketing strategies such as mergers, collaborations, acquisitions, partnerships and product launches to expand the market growth. These players are likely to continue expanding the global market revenue during the forecast period.

Top 10 key players Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market

Tsubakimoto Chain Company

Rockman Industries Limited

Regina Katyn Calibrate Spa

L.G.Balakrishnan & Brothers Limited

Jomthai Asahi Co., Ltd.

Hengjiu Group

JT Sprocket

TIDC India

RK Japan Company Limited

Jiangxi Hengjiu Chain Transmission Co., Ltd.

Hangzhou Vision Chain Transmission Co., Ltd.

Major Segments in Motorcycle Chain Sprocket Market

According to motorcycle type:

Standard

cruiser

game

mopeds and others

According to engine capacity:

up to 150 cc

151-300 cc

301-500 cc

above 500 cc

According to series type:

standard rolling chain

o ring chain

x ring chain

By sales channel:

Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM)

aftermarket

by region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

China

Asia Pacific (APEC) excluding China

Middle East and Africa (MEA)

By Author:

Nikhil Kaitwade (Associate Vice President of Future Market Insights, Inc.) has over a decade of experience in market research and business consulting. He has successfully delivered over 1500 client assignments primarily in the automotive, chemical, industrial equipment, oil & gas and service industries.

His core competencies revolve around developing research methodology, creating a unique analysis framework, statistical data models for pricing analysis, competition mapping and market feasibility analysis. His expertise extends well beyond analytics, advising clients on identifying growth potential in established and specific market segments, making investment/divestiture decisions and market entry decisions.

Nikhil has an MBA degree in Marketing and IT and a graduation in Mechanical Engineering. Nikhil has written several publications and been quoted in magazines such as EMS Now, EPR Magazine and EE Times.

