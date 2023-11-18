by steve keating

LAS VEGAS, Nov 18 (Reuters) – The troubled Las Vegas Formula One Grand Prix is ​​facing a class action lawsuit after the race’s first practice session was canceled after Carlos Sainz’s Ferrari was badly damaged by a loose drain cover. It was done.

The much-anticipated first action on the neon-lit circuit, which includes a section along the famous Las Vegas Strip, lasted a little more than eight minutes on Thursday before stopping.

This was followed by a five-and-a-half-hour break while crews removed all 30 covers along the 3.8-mile layout and filled the holes with sand and asphalt.

A second 90-minute practice session began at 2:30 a.m. Friday in front of empty grandstands, with fans being escorted out much later in what officials said was a necessary safety precaution.

Las Vegas Grand Prix officials attempted damage control, offering $200 merchandise vouchers to single-day ticket holders.

Compensation was not given to those who had purchased three-day passes.

Dimopoulos Law Firm and co-counsel JK Legal & Consulting said they filed a class-action lawsuit against the Formula One Las Vegas Grand Prix (LVGP) in Nevada state court on Friday on behalf of 35,000 people who purchased tickets for Thursday’s practice race. A case was filed. Which was cancelled.

The lawsuit names formula one owners and race promoters Liberty Media Corporation, dba Formula One Heineken Silver Las Vegas Grand Prix and TAB Contractors Inc. as defendants.

“There are a number of issues with that (compensation),” Steve Dimopoulos told Reuters in a phone interview on Saturday. “Clearly that ($200 merchandise voucher) is not a sufficient refund.

“A lot of fans probably don’t even want that, they want their money back.

“There are also peripheral issues regarding people who came from out of town and paid for substantial airfare and hotels.”

LVGP CEO Renée Hummel and F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali said in a joint statement that the decision to send fans home was taken out of concern for public safety and security officers who were on duty for long periods of time.

Qualifying took place on Friday and was completed without incident.

Formula One did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. (Reporting by Steve Keating in Las Vegas; Editing by Ed Osmond)

