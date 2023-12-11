CHICAGO, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ — motor monitoring market hopefully To reach US$ 3.5 billion by 2028 from US$ 2.3 billion in 2023 at a CAGR of 8.7% during the period 2023-2028 According to a new report from MarketsandMarkets™. Motor monitoring is one of the aspects of predictive maintenance that tracks the performance of motors to reduce downtime required for repairs. Malfunctioning machinery is detected by monitoring vibration or temperature of the motor case or bearings. Motor monitoring is required in a variety of sectors including oil and gas, power generation, automotive, energy and power, mining, food and beverage, chemical and other sectors. Technological advances in motor monitoring include the use of motor current signature analysis (MCSA) technology, which analyzes motor currents rather than relying on traditional vibration-monitoring techniques.

Browse the in-depth TOC on “motor monitoring market,

475 – Tables

53-Figures

340 – page

Download PDF Brochure:

motor monitoring market scope:

report coverage Description Market Revenue in 2023 $2.3 billion Estimated value by 2028 $3.5 billion growth rate Poised to grow at CAGR of 8.7% biggest market Asia Pacific Market size available 2019-2028 forecast period 2023-2028 forecasting units Value (Billion US Dollars) report coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Trends segments covered Offering, deployment, end users, monitoring process and scope Geography covered Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa and South America key market opportunities There is increasing attention to energy audits and regulations around the world. major market mover Increasing adoption of Industry 4.0 principles in manufacturing sector

Hardware is expected to grow to be the largest segment in terms of offerings during the forecast period.

On the basis of offerings, the motor monitoring market has been segmented into hardware, software, and services. Hardware is the most important component of a machine condition monitoring system. The hardware segment mainly includes vibration sensors, infrared sensors, ultrasound detectors, spectrum analyzers and corrosion probes. They improve reliability, uptime and efficiency as well as reduce risks, promote safety and reduce maintenance costs. These features are driving the product market for the hardware segment.

The online segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR by the monitoring process during the forecast period.

This report segments the motor monitoring market on the basis of monitoring process; The motor monitoring market is divided into online and offline/portable processes. Online motor monitoring systems track machine vibration, misaligned couplings and imbalances, air gap variations, broken rotor bars, bearing fluting and other relevant machine condition parameters throughout the lifetime of the asset. High-voltage (HV) motors are commonly equipped with online motor monitoring in many industries such as oil and gas, power generation, water transportation, metals, and mining. The declining costs of sensors and submeters and the advent of big data analytics have made online motor monitoring solutions increasingly accurate and affordable. Such factors drive the growth of the online motor monitoring market.

Request sample pages:

North America is expected to be the second largest region motor monitoring industry,

North America is expected to be the second largest motor monitoring market during the forecast period. The North American region is divided into three major countries: the United States, Canada, and Mexico. Motor monitoring solutions are important to industries as they have the ability to accurately predict plant failure, which helps organizations reduce their maintenance and operating expenses. Continuous advancements in motor monitoring software, increase in R&D in the field of IoT and IIoT, and increasing demand for efficient and cost-effective technologies to optimize business operations by improving motor performance and preventing motor failure will also drive the market growth in the region. Is supporting.

key players

Some of the major players among motor monitoring companies are Dynapar (US), KCF Technologies (US), Phoenix Contact (Germany), Allied Reliability (US) and Konkar (Croatia). The major strategies adopted by these players include sales agreements, product launches, investments, collaborations, partnerships and expansions.

Inquiry before buying ,

recent developments

In October 2023, Emerson acquired National Instruments in October 2023. The acquisition of NI further advances Emerson’s position as a global automation leader and expands its opportunity to capitalize on key secular trends such as nearshoring, digital transformation, and sustainability and decarbonization.

In September 2021, the WEG subsidiary in Russia (WRU) opened a new sales office in Novosibirsk, Siberia. The new office aims to provide better support to local customers. The office structure also provides additional space for training, client meetings and commercial operations.

In October 2021, WEG partnered with Delta Delfini to provide end-to-end solutions for shrimp farms in Saudi Arabia. WEG provided 13 x W50, 480kW, six pole, frame size 400 electric motors; SSW06 13 electric panel with soft-starter; One package for replacement; Plus a stand-by replacement motor and services. WEG also provided two main and 11 secondary panels, each panel containing a soft-starter, touch screen, PLC, Ethernet serial converter, security and light buttons, and others.

Browse Nearby Markets: Energy and Power Markets Research Reports and Consultancy

Related reports:

industrial automation market By component, solution (SCADA, PLC, DCS, MES, industrial safety, PAM), industry (process industry and discrete industry), and region (North America, Europe, APAC, RoW) – Global forecast to 2027

machine condition monitoring market By monitoring technology (vibration monitoring, thermography, oil analysis, corrosion monitoring, ultrasound emissions), monitoring process (online, portable), deployment, offering – global forecast to 2027

electric motors market By Type (AC, DC), Power Rating (<1 किलोवाट, 1-2.2 किलोवाट, 2.2-375 किलोवाट, >375 kW), end users (industrial, commercial, residential, transportation and agriculture), voltage, rotor type, output power and region – global forecast to 2027

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of the America’s Best Management Consulting Firms by ForbesAccording to their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean option in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a human-machine offering to drive exceptional growth for progressive organizations in the B2B sector. We have the broadest view on emerging technologies, making us adept at co-creating transcendent developments for clients.

Earlier this year, we formalized our transition to one of America’s best management consulting firms, according to a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is seeing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams this decade alone that are replacing existing revenue streams. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them capitalize on this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM expansion, go-to-market (GTM) strategy to execution, market share gains, account enablement and thought leadership marketing. Help in monetizing.

Built on the ‘Give Growth’ principle, we work with many Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies – helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are created by our industry experts, state-of-the-art AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud and years of research. KnowledgeStore™ (our market intelligence cloud) integrates our research, facilitating analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, allowing clients to see the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. Help is available.

To learn more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us TwitterLinkedIn and Facebook.

contact:

Mr. Ashish Mehra

MarketsAndMarkets™ Inc.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA: +1-888-600-6441

E-mail: [email protected]

Research Insights:

visit our website:

Content Source: PressReleases/motor-monitoring.asp

Logo:

Source Market and Market

Source: www.prnewswire.com