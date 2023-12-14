Motivations and consequences for federal COVID relief

COVID-19 Coronavirus Outbreak Financial Crisis Policy, Company and Business Help to Survive Concept, , [+] Business leader helped advance bar graph of economic fallout from COVID-19 virus pathogen getty

What were the motivations and consequences of federal COVID relief for state and local governments? originally appeared Quora: a place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.

Answer By Stan Weuger, Senior Fellow, American Enterprise Institute Quora,

In response to the economic crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, the US federal government engaged in a wide-ranging aid effort. These include nearly a trillion dollars in grants to state and local governments, the motivations and consequences of which I have studied in a series of papers with Jeffrey Clemens of the University of California at San Diego. This part of the relief effort was motivated by several considerations, including concerns that lack of revenue would force state and local governments to lay off workers; the central role played by subnational governments in public health; and necessary adjustments for schools, law enforcement agencies, transit agencies, and other public sector organizations in response to the pandemic.

Of course, general political motivations also played a role: states overrepresented in Congress received disproportionate amounts of aid, as did states that were politically aligned with the party in control of the federal government. The figure below, Figure A2 from Clemens and Weuger (2021), shows the distribution of per capita funding for the four main pieces of relevant legislation: the CARES Act, the Families First Act, the Recovery and Relief Act, and the American Rescue Plan. .

Provided by Stan Weuger Stan Weuger

While economists continue to examine the consequences of these large transfers, at this point we can say the following about them.

1. Pandemic-era grants to state and local governments helped preserve state and local public sector employment, but did so at a higher cost per job. Clemens, Philip Hoxie and I estimate that it took about $600,000 in federal grants to preserve or create one of these jobs for an entire year, with little evidence of impact across private sector or state borders. This contrasts with Great Recession estimates, which ranged from $26,000 to $200,000 per job year — numbers we can dismiss with high confidence for the COVID-19 relief effort.

2. Surprisingly given those findings, pandemic-era state and local aid had no impact on economy-wide wages, output or income. Our estimates of the effects on these outcomes are indistinguishable from zero. Part of the explanation for these limited stimulatory effects certainly lies in the public-health environment: for at least part of the period under study, households, firms, and governments were forced to limit economic activity to prevent the spread. Was actively involved in the efforts. Of virus.

3. Economic impacts aside, the public-health crisis was the direct impetus for federal aid packages. Working with Clemens, Hoxie, and John Kearns, I estimated that federal relief efforts had a substantial impact on the volume of COVID-19 tests administered. That is, more tests were conducted in states that benefited from more generous federal aid. The vaccine rollout does not appear to have had the same impact. This combination of effects becomes easier to understand when we realize that demand for tests will be elastic – there are many circumstances where they could be beneficial – while those who missed vaccinations by 2022 could potentially do so without paying. Were also not ready to take the vaccine. For this.

4. In ongoing research with other co-authors, Clemens and I are finding that federal transfers to state and local governments increase contributions to underfunded state and local public pension funds.

this question originally appeared Quora – A place to gain and share knowledge, empowering people to learn from others and better understand the world.