Mothercare nurses face tough trade in Middle East

International retail sales by franchise partners fell 15 per cent to £137.2 million

Results were for the year-to-date period for the 26 weeks to September 23.

Mothercare shares rose on Friday as a sales slowdown in its key Middle East market eclipsed healthy profit growth in the first half.

The retailer, which now operates a franchise model after closing UK stores in 2019, saw a 17 per cent rise in adjusted pre-tax profit to £3.4 million in the 26 weeks to September 23.

But international retail sales by franchise partners fell 15 per cent year-on-year to £137.2 million, with the Watford-based firm blaming tough trading conditions in the Middle East, where sales fell 20 per cent.

The Watford-based firm said the decline in international retail sales reflected tough trading conditions in the Middle East, which were down 20 per cent on the previous year.

Mothercare shares rose 10.64 per cent to 5.20p in morning trading on Friday.

Revenue fell to £38.5 million from £29 million in the same period a year earlier.

The firm attributed the solid profit growth to ‘tight control on costs’.

Clive Whitey, chairman of Mothercare, said: ‘These results are testament to our continued drive to maintain the strength of the Mothercare brand in a rapidly changing retail and macroeconomic trading environment.

‘Despite significant headwinds in the Middle East, one of our core markets, we are pleased that our business model and disciplined approach to costs has resulted in increased profitability in the first half.’

The group has endured some difficult years, resulting in its UK division entering administration in 2019 amid rising losses and fierce competition from supermarket chains.

It is now run as a franchise business. In the UK, it sells its goods such as children’s clothing, toys and bedding through Boots.

Sophie Lund-Yates, chief equity analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: ‘Mothercare needs some self-care after warning that more of its franchised stores could close.

‘Tough trading conditions, particularly in the Middle East, are causing problems for a company that has already had to work very hard to stay afloat.

‘One area that requires special attention from the management is the net debt pile, which is many times more than the amount of the group’s cash profits. A huge pension deficit also has to be addressed.

‘At the moment, deep cost cutting is supporting profits, but this can only last so long and will not be enough in the long run.’

Source: www.dailymail.co.uk