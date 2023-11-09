Mother sues American Airlines after allegedly keeping sons in ‘jail cell-like room’

WATCH: Florida mother sues American Airlines over treatment of unaccompanied minors

A Florida mother is suing American Airlines after she claims the airline “miscarried” her two unaccompanied children and “kept them off for one night” after the children’s connecting flight was canceled during a July 2022 trip. Put in a room as cold as a prison cell.

“It’s a feeling that no parent ever wants to feel,” mom Amber Vancil told “Good Morning America.”

Wencil paid American Airlines about $150 for unaccompanied minor fare for her two sons – a 10-year-old and a 12-year-old – so they could travel from Missouri to New York to visit their partner’s family. Can. The tour’s stop was in Charlotte, North Carolina.

According to the American Airlines website, unaccompanied minor service is available for children ages 5 to 17 and is required for children ages 5 to 14.

Daniel Slim/AFP via Getty Images

An American Airlines plane is seen at Charlotte International Airport in Charlotte, North Carolina on February 17, 2019.

However, after several delays the connecting flight in Charlotte was canceled and Vencil said he received an email informing him that the boys would be able to fly out the next day.

According to the complaint, an airline employee also told Vensil’s partner in a phone call that the boys would be placed in “a nice room for unaccompanied minors, with bedding and their own bathroom”.

“I’m sure during transitions at airports, they would be with a flight attendant because they had that service,” Vancil said.

More: Mother sues Southwest Airlines saying she was accused of trafficking biracial daughter

Vensil’s sons did not have their own cellphones and the mother claims she was not able to contact the boys at a phone number that American Airlines provided to them, where they said the children could be reached. Vencil said it took several hours for her to contact her sons through an employee at the Charlotte airport.

According to the American Airlines website, in case of a missed connection due to delay or cancellation, the airline will arrange for another flight and “overnight lodging, meals and supervision.”

In Vensil’s lawsuit, which was filed in New York on October 31, she claims her sons were kept overnight in a “room as cold as a prison cell.” The children were kept in a room for lost children, the complaint said.

“I asked him if he had anything to eat or drink. And he said, ‘No, Mom,’” Vencil said his sons told him.

The complaint states that the airport employee, who was not employed by American Airlines, eventually brought the children food and drinks before boarding a flight to Syracuse, New York, where they were picked up by Vencil’s partner.

In a statement to ABC News, American Airlines said, “The safety and comfort of our customers, including unaccompanied minors in our care, are our highest priorities… We have been in direct contact with Ms. Vancil and we look forward to hearing the lawsuit.” “Reviewing details.”

MORE: Mom says airline allowed daughter to exit plane alone after flight

Vencil said American Airlines has refunded the unpaid nominal fees but he has not received anything else from the company. She said she wanted to file the lawsuit to prevent a similar situation from happening to another family.

“I knew this was an opportunity and I had to make sure it didn’t happen to anyone else,” Vancil said.

Source: www.goodmorningamerica.com