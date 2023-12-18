Mother shocked after truck driver attempts illegal act near her EV: 'Can't believe people actually try this' [this],

One Redditor shared a satisfying story about someone who tried to “coal roll” on them.

This practice is illegal because it uses after-market tailpipe exhaust control devices to expel large amounts of toxic diesel fumes, which can endanger people’s health and obscure their vision. This is often done to pedestrians, cyclists, and electric vehicle drivers, perhaps to make them aware that the coal roller negates their healthy life choices.

“I was skeptical he could do it, so when the light went green I was ready,” the poster wrote in November. “They started off normal and then there was a huge cloud of black smoke. Can’t compare to the HI5’s acceleration though!!”

OP continued, “My kids were laughing at the acceleration (they love ‘going fast!’).” “And the dark cloud was only in the rear view mirror. Love this car! Can’t believe people actually try to load EVs with coal though. Wonder what might be going on in his mind.”

To prevent diesel vehicles from being modified to haul coal, the Justice Department filed suit in September against eBay for facilitating the sale of 343,000 aftermarket defeat devices that circumvent motor vehicle emissions controls in violation of the federal Clean Air Act. Let’s bypass. This could lead to a fine of $2 billion.

Diesel fumes have a variety of health effects, but rolling coal can be extremely dangerous for victims as well as offenders. In 2021, a Texas teenager collided with six cyclists while rolling coal, while a separate Redditor shared video of a coal roller that crashed into a highway barrier.

According to the California Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment, the plethora of pollutants include microplastics, nitrogen oxides, arsenic, benzene, formaldehyde and nickel, which can contribute to cell mutations that lead to cancer. More immediate problems include eye, nose, throat and lung irritation, cough, headache, dizziness and nausea.

People suffering from allergies and respiratory diseases are also more susceptible to these problems when exposed to diesel fumes. Children and older adults are also particularly sensitive to particulate pollution.

One user wrote, “Ugh, now that I have an EV I didn’t think of this happening to me.” “Certainly as a cyclist, over the years I have encountered all kinds of bizarre adult children (men), from rolling coal to yelling incoherently at a group of women cycling because we were riding their bike. Take advantage of deep insecurities. I can’t wait to guess it and leave them in the dust.

Another said, “I thought it would be cool to make a system where you could blow bubbles out of the back of the car in retaliation.”

