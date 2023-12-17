Mother of two fought with husband over drinking before falling from roof of NYC luxury building: Sources

The woman who fell from a luxury Upper East Side apartment building on Thursday had a heated argument with her husband moments before her fatal leap, according to sources — but the “devastated” husband said “he wasn’t even home.” “

Alina Page, 35, jumped from the roof on the 36th story of The Brittany after her husband confronted her about her drinking habits, law enforcement sources told The Post.

Her husband, Brian Page, said he was not there when the tragedy unfolded, but declined to answer questions about whether a fight had occurred.

“She was the love of my life, my soulmate,” the heartbroken husband told The Post. “My everything was destroyed.”

The mother of two was found with injuries caused by a fall at the corner of York Avenue and East 92nd Street around 6:45 p.m.

Alina Page, 35, and her husband Brian Page. Facebook/Brian Page

Page was taken to NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

She lived with her “big family” in the luxurious building — where a private shuttle to the Metro runs every 30 minutes, multiple sources have confirmed.

Page with her husband and two young children. Facebook/Brian Page

Paige, originally from Russia, often posted photos on Facebook of herself smiling with her two young children.

She and her husband were just 11 days away from celebrating their 16th wedding anniversary.

Police have not officially ruled Page’s jump a suicide, but residents told The Post that the building took extraordinary safety measures to prevent an accidental fall.

Sources said the 35-year-old mother of two jumped after quarreling with her husband over his drinking habit. peter gerber

One tenant said of the ceiling, “The railing is really high… I would say at least 4 feet.”

,[The windows] Don’t open. They break up. They all have child protection. I have small cats so they won’t fit. So she won’t do that.

“I’m glad I didn’t see it. It’s a very family-friendly building.”

The woman lived in Brittany with her “large family”, a source said. peter gerber

The Brittany, just a few blocks from Gracie Mansion, is a luxurious apartment building known for its “incredible, panoramic water views” of the East and Harlem rivers.

According to StreetEasy, a two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit can cost around $7,500.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention Hotline at 988 or visit SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.

