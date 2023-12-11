Most Yale students got A's last year, leaving some professors disappointed: 'Dishonor to our students'

A new report shows that 78.97 percent of grades given to Yale undergraduate students last year were in the A- range.

According to the New York Times, the surprising figures have left some professors and students at the elite university feeling disillusioned that high grades have lost their meaning.

Philosophy professor Shelley Kagan told the Times, “When we behave as if virtually everything we get is some kind of A—where A means ‘excellent work’—we are simply being dishonest to our students.” Have been.”

Yale student Gustavo Toledo, who is studying political science and plans to pursue law school, is concerned that grade inflation will hurt students who worked to earn higher grades.

A new report shows that the majority of undergraduate students at Yale earned A grades. (Photographer: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

The student said, “If Yale and other Ivy League institutions start getting these reputations for grade inflation, students who were already feeling pressured to achieve these high GPAs will feel that their work has been devalued.” “It clearly doesn’t help.”

The grade report, written by economics professor Ray Fair, was first reported last week in Yale’s student newspaper, the Yale Daily News. Fair told the Daily News that grades began to rise during the COVID pandemic in 2020-2021, but have continued. The average GPA also increased to 3.70 for the 2022-2023 school year, up from 3.60 in 2013-2014.

“Thought something [the COVID effect] It may be temporary, but it is more or less permanent. [It’s] “Faculty are probably taking the easy steps on students because COVID was a pain,” Fair told the Daily News. The report simply documents the history of grading at Yale … It’s the current state of grading. ‘ And I think the numbers are easier to interpret.”

The report also showed “large differences” in grades awarded in subjects with larger enrolments. While 52.39 per cent of students in economic courses were given grades in the A-range, 92.37 per cent of students in history courses of science, medicine and public health were given A-range grades. In courses with lower enrollments, the gap was also clear between subjects: 57.36 percent of students in engineering and applied science courses earned an A, while 92.06 percent of students in Women’s Gender and Sexuality Studies earned A-range grades.

The NYT reports college students are worried about what impact grade inflation will have on their future prospects. (Photographer: Craig Warga/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

Yale isn’t the only Ivy League school generously handing out As. An October report from Harvard University’s graduate office revealed nearly identical findings; 79 percent of grades given during the 2020-2021 school year were in the A- range.

As at Yale, there were significant differences between grades given in humanities courses versus engineering and science courses.

“The proportion of A-range grades awarded in the 2020-21 academic year varied significantly by division: 73 per cent in Arts and Humanities, 65 per cent in both Sciences and Social Sciences, and 60 per cent in the School of Engineering and Applied Sciences, “The student newspaper Harvard Crimson reported.

Economics professor Ray Fair declined to comment for this story. Pericles Lewis, dean of the college, told Fox News Digital that Yale shared this faculty report to “provide transparency to the university community.”

“Yale students are admitted through a highly competitive process. It is not surprising that they are smart and well-prepared and therefore earn high grades. In general, instructors personally recommend their classes. determine grading policies. And because classes vary widely by type, size and subject matter, guidelines vary between departments and instructors,” he said in a statement.

Source: www.foxnews.com