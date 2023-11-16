Most used passwords in the world – make sure your password is not on the list

NordPass found that “123456” is the world’s worst password.

It can be hard to get your head around creating a strong password. But if you want your emails, online banking, streaming platform credentials to remain safe from the clutches of hackers, it would be wise to try.

NordPass, the password management tool from the team behind NordVPN, partnered with independent researchers to release their study of the 200 most common passwords used in 2023.

17 of the 20 most common passwords in the world can be cracked in less than a second, so before you decide to enter “123456” or even a more creative “password” to secure your online accounts Think twice.

The most popular passwords are some of the laziest combinations, even though cybersecurity threats are on the rise and more than 53 million US citizens will be affected in the first half of 2022, according to AAG data.

The NordPass study showed that 86% of cyberattacks use stolen credentials, and online accounts, emails and passwords make up about 20% of the most traded items on the dark web.

To make sure your data stays safe, here are the 20 most common passwords in the world in 2023 – and how long it takes to crack each:

Top 20 most common passwords of 2023

Password time taken to crack number of bars used 123456 4,524,867 administrator 4,008,850 12345678 1,371,152 123456789 1,213,047 1234 969,811 12345 728,414 Password 710,321 123 528,086 aa123456 319,725 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 0 302,709 unknown 17 minutes 240,377 1234567 234,187 123123 224,261 111111 191,392 Password 177,725 12345678910 172,502 000000 168,653 admin123 11 seconds 159,354 , 152,497 the user 1 second 146,233

“Admin”, which has not been in the top 200 list for the last five years, came in second place this year.

“This is one of those passwords that people don’t mind changing,” the report said. “Instead of improving password creation habits, Internet users have gone in the other direction by sticking to already configured passwords.”

Despite some worthy contenders, “123456” has remained at the top of the ranking of the world’s most common passwords for the past five years.

“It was ranked as the most common password 4 times out of 5. ‘Password’ once held this not-so-great title,” the report said.

For the first time, the study also revealed the most common passwords by categories.

The No. 1 password for e-commerce sites, email accounts, electronic devices and streaming services is also “123456”, while “unknown” came in first place for social media platforms, financial accounts and smartphones.

Names are also popular password choices for users around the world.

“Isabella” is the second most used password in Austria this year, while “Katerina” came in 11th in Greece.

Combinations of names and numbers, such as “Flores123” peaked at number 5 in Mexico and “Canto123!” Was at number 17 in Malaysia.

UK residents’ love of football is reflected in their password choices, with the names of English Premier League football clubs “Liverpool,” “Arsenal,” and “Chelsea” coming in fourth, sixth, and 10th, respectively.

Of China’s top 20 passwords, 11 were only numbers.

“Internet users in China often use numbers in their passwords. While ‘123456’ is the most commonly used password in the country, other numerical sequences, such as ‘111111,’ ‘000000,’ and ‘12345678’ are also widely used. are popular with,” Nordpass highlights.

On the other hand, users in the US preferred to use rude words, with “shitbird” coming in at 16th place.

Change your passwords regularly The password must be at least 20 characters long and contain numbers, uppercase and lowercase letters, and special symbols. Avoid using information like birthday, name or common words. Don’t use the same password for more than one site. Switch to Passkey where you can use a fingerprint, face scan, or PIN to access a device or application.

