Most people don't know that Bob Ross' grave is found right here in Florida

Most people don't know that Bob Ross' gravesite is found right here in Florida
By Megan Todaro | Published on December 13, 2023

an icon. a legend. A creative innovator. You probably grew up watching Bob Ross’s show “The Joy of Painting” as he created “happy little trees” and landscapes with the stroke of a brush. This gentle artist was a prominent figure throughout his time, as people watched artistry come to life before their eyes. I know I spent many mornings painting Ross without knowing his ties to Florida! That’s right, Ross was not only born in the Sunshine State, but he was buried here, and visitors paid tribute to his genius at his final resting place.

Bob Ross, an icon of the art world, was born on October 29, 1942 in Daytona Beach, Florida and is buried in Woodlawn Memorial Park in Central Florida. He was known for his sweet voice, gentle demeanor and the hugely popular TV show, “The Joy of Painting”. Ross discovered his passion for painting while serving in the U.S. Air Force, eventually honing his skills under the guidance of William Alexander, from whom he adopted the wet-on-wet oil painting technique. What set Ross apart was his ability to make art accessible to all. His show aired on PBS from 1983 to 1994, showcasing his talent and distinctive style, often creating serene landscapes filled with “happy little trees,” “happy little clouds” and his famous phrase “We don’t make mistakes.” Used to encourage the audience with. , just happy accidents.”

Beyond his art, Ross exudes positivity and believes that anyone can paint and find joy in the process. He espoused the belief that mistakes can be transformed into something beautiful, a philosophy that resonates with millions of people around the world.

Bob Ross is buried at Woodlawn Memorial Park in Gotha, Florida. His final resting place is a tranquil spot set amidst beautiful surroundings, reflecting the peace he often portrayed. Fans and admirers sometimes visit his grave to pay respect to the great artist whose melodious voice and artistic talent touched the lives of countless people. His grave, adorned with flowers, pictures and mementos left by devoted fans, stands as a testament to the deep impact he had on people around the world. Despite his passing in 1995, his legacy continues to flourish today and inspire emerging artists and art lovers globally. Although Bob Ross has left this world, his spirit lives on through his timeless artworks, teachings, and enduring positivity he shared with the world.

Did you know that Bob Ross is buried in Florida? How about the fact that he has ties to the Sunshine State?

Woodlawn Cemetery, 400 Woodlawn Cemetery Road, Gotha, FL 34734, USA

