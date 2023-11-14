Most people are charging their electric cars wrong, researchers warn

[Nov. 13, 2023: Staff Writer, The Brighter Side of News]

Most electric vehicle owners charge their cars at home in the evening or at night. (Credit: Creative Commons)

According to a recent research conducted by Stanford University, most electric vehicle (EV) owners charge their vehicles at home during the evening or night, causing significant costs to the electricity grid. To address this issue, the study suggests a shift towards daytime charging at public charging stations or workplaces.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature Energy, focused on the increasing number of EV ownership in the western United States and the potential strain on the electric grid by 2035.

The study found that the rapid growth of electric vehicles (EVs) and their continued reliance on residential, nighttime charging could lead to a 25% increase in peak electricity demand within a little more than a decade. However, if more people charged their vehicles at work or at public charging stations during the day, it could reduce greenhouse gas emissions and avoid additional costs of generating and storing electricity.

Ram Rajagopal, associate professor of civil and environmental engineering at Stanford and co-senior author of the study, suggested that policymakers consider utility rates that incentivize daytime charging and invest in charging infrastructure that helps drivers. Encourages you to move from home to work for charging. The implications of the study could also affect utilities in the region, especially following California’s decision to ban the sale of gasoline-powered cars and light trucks by 2035.

Considering California’s heavy reliance on electricity imported from other Western states, the study covered the entire western US region. Siobhan Powell, lead author of the study, emphasized that given the interconnected nature of the electric grid, the consequences of EV charging and other electricity use extend across the western region. He further said that all states may need to rethink their electricity pricing structures as their EV charging needs increase and their grid evolves.

Currently, California experiences power outages in the late morning and afternoon, largely due to its solar capacity.

Using cheap electricity during low demand by charging most electric vehicles (EVs) can prevent energy wastage, according to researchers. However, if most EV charging continues to occur at night, the state will have to build additional generators that may rely on natural gas or invest in large-scale, expensive energy storage. A huge battery first receives the power and then transmits it to the EV battery, which can lead to power loss due to the extra step.



An overview of methods for evaluating grid impacts and modeling EV charging demand. (Credit: Nature Energy)

Additionally, the current pricing model for electricity raises another issue. Large commercial and industrial customers are charged substantial rates based on their maximum electricity usage. This pricing method could serve as a disincentive for employers to install charging stations, especially when half or more of their employees own EVs.

In the study, different charging infrastructure availability scenarios were compared with different residential time-of-use rates and commercial demand charges. Many rate adjustments resulted in negative impacts at the grid level, while some resulted in improvements. The scenario that showed the greatest benefits was one that encouraged more daytime charging and less home charging.

Details of the total EV charging demand are shown for each infrastructure and control scenario. (Credit: Nature Energy)

Additionally, the study found that if the Western US reaches the point where 50% of cars on the road are electric, more than 5.4 gigawatts of energy storage will be needed, which is equivalent to the capacity of five large nuclear reactors. However, if people turn to charging their vehicles at work rather than at home, the storage needed for EVs will drop to 4.2 gigawatts. However, building the necessary infrastructure will require significant time and cannot be accomplished immediately.

The transportation sector is responsible for the majority of California’s emissions, so it’s important to decarbonize it quickly, according to Ines Azevedo, associate professor of energy science and engineering at Stanford. They believe the study provides valuable insights into how to achieve this goal.

The study authors stressed the importance of not only encouraging daytime charging but also investing in charging infrastructure in workplaces and public areas. The transition to daytime charging can be facilitated by encouraging employers to install chargers and making public charging stations more accessible.

Shifting the charging time to coincide with the maximum renewable energy production period could significantly reduce greenhouse gas emissions. If EVs are charged when solar and wind power are abundant, it could reduce reliance on natural gas-fired power plants and other carbon-intensive sources of electricity.

The implications of the study are particularly important for California, which has set an ambitious goal of putting 5 million EVs on the road by 2030 and banning gasoline-powered cars and light trucks by 2035. Achieving these goals will require significant investment in charging infrastructure and changes in consumer behavior. Policymakers can encourage more daytime charging and encourage employers to install chargers to ensure the transition to EVs is sustainable and cost-effective.

As the researchers note, rapid decarbonization of the transportation sector is essential, and the study provides valuable insights into how to achieve this goal. Policymakers should invest in charging infrastructure and encourage more daytime charging, as well as encourage employers to install chargers. By doing so, they can help reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make the transition to EVs as sustainable and cost-effective as possible, especially in California.

The study emphasizes the importance of recognizing the grid-level impacts of EV charging and advocates for coordinated policy and investment plans to ensure a seamless transition to EVs. The authors argue that with the right policies and investments, it is possible to create a more sustainable and sustainable energy system that is beneficial to both consumers and the environment.

This work was funded by the California Energy Commission, the National Science Foundation, and the Bits and Watts Initiative with support from Volkswagen.

