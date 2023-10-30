Even though the housing market is in a correction due to a rapid increase in mortgage rates that began in mid-2022, U.S. home prices are still overvalued – and some local markets are more valuable than others.

That’s according to a new analysis from Moody’s Analytics, which estimates that national average home prices are about 15.7% above their fundamental value. Insider recently reported that company economist Matthew Walsh estimates it will decline 4% to 4.5% in the coming months.

Based on Moody’s model — which accounts for variables like construction costs, home construction rates and where home prices currently stand compared to median incomes — Insider rated all 50 states, as well as Washington, D.C., from lowest to lowest. Has been ranked up to the highest. A state in the West sank to the very bottom.

Idaho ranks 51st as the most “overvalued” local housing market in the second quarter of 2023, with the median home price estimated by Redfin at $467,000, Insider reports.

According to Insider, Moody’s model estimates that home prices in Idaho are 41.87% higher than their original value. More than 10% is considered overvalued and more than 20% is considered extremely overvalued.

“If you look at Idaho over the last three years, your home prices have increased tremendously since the pandemic started,” Walsh recently told the Daily Mail. “So if you look relative to the demographic drivers – household formation and income growth there – that growth has been much more extreme, which is why we see inflated valuations of homes there.”

This isn’t the first time Idaho has made headlines for its home prices, which have been hit by low interest rates during the COVID-19 pandemic that roiled the West’s housing market. Housing markets in the West were among the first to see the most dramatic drops in prices as interest rates skyrocketed amid the Federal Reserve’s fight against inflation.

Last year, when mortgage rates began rising from 3% to more than 6%, Moody’s estimated Boise’s market was overbought by 76.9%, Fortune reports. At the time, Moody’s estimated that there were more than 210 housing markets nationwide that were “significantly overvalued”, or more than 25% overvalued.

Boise was one of the first to report a year-over-year home value decline in Zillow’s Home Value Index, falling 1.2% in August 2022. As recently as September, Boise was down more than 7% year-over-year, according to Zillow data through September. 30.

According to Bankrate.com, this suggests that home prices in Boise could fall further, especially as mortgage rates have risen above 7% today, with some days even exceeding 8%.

In a May commentary, Walsh wrote that most U.S. metro areas remained overpriced despite falling prices amid an improving housing market. However, the number of highly valued metro areas also continued to rise as prices “fell back toward their equilibrium value in many markets.”

“Despite the improvement, overvaluation remains more widespread than at the height of the housing bubble of the 2000s. Today there are more than 300 metro areas that are overvalued or extremely overvalued, compared with 260 during the last quarter of 2006, Walsh wrote.

In that comment, Walsh cited Boise as the most valuable at the top of the list. At that time, prices rose more than 54% from their estimated fundamental value. Walsh said this was a “sharp decrease” from the previous quarter when Boise’s valuation was more than 63% higher.

In February, Moody’s Analytics projected that home prices would continue to decline 5% to 10% from the 2022 peak by early 2025, and predicted that cities such as Boise, Phoenix, Austin and Nashville would be “extremely overvalued.” “Metro areas will see a decline. The biggest decline.

However, the same Moody’s analysis also states that these price corrections are “no accident”.

“Home prices will not decline as much as they did during the Great Recession,” the February analysis said, projecting that home prices would return to late 2021 levels in early 2024. Will come. “This year’s gains alone will be wiped out by the decline. For perspective: In 2025, when the next low is reached, we expect prices to be about 30% higher than at the beginning of 2020.

Where does Utah rank?

On the Insider list, based on Moody’s model, Utah ranks 40th in terms of overvaluation – 11 spots below Idaho. Moody’s estimates that home prices in Utah are 26.31% higher than their original value, Insider reports.

Like Idaho, Utah was hit hard by housing crowding from the pandemic and saw the largest decline in home prices as interest rates rose.

In August, after six consecutive months of increases, home prices declined in most of Utah’s Wasatch Front counties. In Salt Lake County, the median price of all home types fell to $520,000 that month, down nearly 10% from a year earlier and about 2% from July, according to the Salt Lake Board of Realtors. With rates rising and demand even lower in the winter, Utah could see even steeper price drops in the coming months.

However, to put those declines in perspective, Utah home prices have increased 72% over the past five years, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency. In the two-year period from 2020 to 2022 alone, the average sales price of a home in Utah increased nearly 50%, from $336,300 in February 2020 to $500,000 the same month in 2022, according to estimates from the University of Utah’s Chem C. . Gardner Policy Institute.

Utah housing experts predict that Utah will be somewhat affected by the national housing market recovery – but they also expect home prices in Utah to remain fairly high, largely due to the state’s years-long housing crisis. There is a shortage, which he says will worsen the situation due to home construction contracts. In a recent report from the Kem C. Gardner Policy Institute, housing researchers estimate that Utah’s housing shortage will exceed 37,000 units by 2024.

Source: www.deseret.com