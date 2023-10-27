Most oversold stocks are set to bounce after a tough market week

Based on one popular metric, this week’s massive market selloff could bode well for some stocks, including Tesla and Moderna. Investors grappled with a tough session Thursday, with the S&P 500 and tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite falling more than 1% during the day’s trading session, and the latter into correction territory as Meta and Alphabet pulled the index down. Falling deeply. All three major averages are on track for heavy weekly declines. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is down about 2%. The Nasdaq and S&P 500 are each down about 2.5%. Some of the stocks affected by this week’s losses have become oversold – and may be the reason for the surge. CNBC Pro used FactSet data to screen the most overbought and oversold names in the S&P 500 based on their 14-day relative strength index, or RSI. Stocks with a 14-day RSI above 70 are considered overbought and at downside risk. A high RSI generally indicates that investors are becoming very optimistic about a stock in the near term. Conversely, a reading below 30 usually means the stock is oversold and may be ready for at least a short-term bounce, with a low RSI usually indicating sourness in sentiment around the stock. Here are some of the most sold names: Moderna is one of the most sold companies in the S&P 500, with an RSI of 10.5 and the consensus price target indicating an upside of a staggering 128%, the highest. List. Less than half of the analysts covering the stock rate it a Buy. Shares of the vaccine maker – which will report earnings on November 2 – have fallen 59% this year and 30% this month as the company faces Covid-related sales declines. The company is currently developing its own combination shot that targets both Covid and flu. Based on analysts’ price targets, Align Technology, another company that has seen its share price fall significantly this week, could also make a comeback. Align shares fell 28% this week after the Invisalign maker missed Wall Street forecasts for the third quarter. UBS analyst Kevin Caliendo on Friday cut his price target to $200 from $400 and downgraded shares from buy to neutral, citing Align’s weak growth outlook. Nevertheless, more than half of the analysts covering the company still consider it a Buy and estimate an average upside of 56.8%. Electric vehicle maker Tesla is also oversold based on an RSI of 15.42. Tesla has a forecast upside of 17.5%, the lowest on the list, but still more than a third of analysts surveyed give it a buy rating. It’s been a tough month for Tesla, with losses of more than 17% in October. The company’s third-quarter results fell short of analysts’ expectations, and a group of analysts cut their price targets after the release. Other top-selling names include health care products distributor Henry Schein, Southwest Airlines and automation company Teradyne. Here are the 10 most overbought stocks in the S&P 500: Aerospace and defense companies RTX and Lockheed Martin made the overbought list with RSI scores of 85.69 and 78.85, respectively. Based on average analyst price targets, RTX is forecast to rise 13%, while Lockheed Martin could rise about 8% from here. RTX is up 10% in October, while Lockheed is up 8%. RTX CEO Greg Hayes recently said on CNBC’s “Squawk Box” that the war in Ukraine and the Israel-Hamas conflict have created “unprecedented demand” for munitions. Dollar General, which has a 14-day RSI of 76.86, is also Overbought. Analysts covering the stock estimate a 4.6% upside to the company’s stock price, and just under 30% rate it a Buy. Shares of Dollar General have gained 13% this month and are on pace for a gain of about 4% this week. Dollar General is one of the few traditional retailers that analysts believe could benefit from the continued closures of Rite Aid’s drugstores. Other overbought names include consumer goods giant Church & Dwight, Marathon Oil and insurer Allstate. — CNBC’s Michael Bloom contributed reporting.

Source: www.cnbc.com