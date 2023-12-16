TL;DR

Significant price increase of SOL: Solana’s cryptocurrency, SOL, has seen significant growth, rising from around $10 at the beginning of 2023 to around $78, an increase of 650%. Analysts believe that there is still scope for further growth.

Solana’s cryptocurrency, SOL, has seen significant growth, rising from around $10 at the beginning of 2023 to around $78, an increase of 650%. Analysts believe that there is still scope for further growth. Continued Uptrend Prediction: Well-known crypto analysts on Twitter like Ali and Deftsuo predict that SOL could rise to $90 and even cross $100 based on current market trends and technical analysis.

Well-known crypto analysts on Twitter like Ali and Deftsuo predict that SOL could rise to $90 and even cross $100 based on current market trends and technical analysis. More ambitious predictions: Some experts are exceptionally optimistic, with Crypto King forecasting that SOL could reach $300, and Canfield suggesting a possible rise to $1,000. Canfield also recommends diversifying investments between Ethereum and Solana.

Some sharp SOL forecasts

The native cryptocurrency Solana has undoubtedly been one of the digital assets that has attracted the most interest from investors this year.

This was largely due to SOL’s spectacular price rise from around $10 in early 2023 to its current level of around $78 (according to CoinGecko data). Despite the 650% surge, some analysts believe that the coin’s uptrend is not near its end.

An example is popular X (Twitter) user Ali, who claimed that a sustained close above $68.2 could push the price to $90.

Crypto Analysts Also Use X Handle Deftsuo According Additional profits in the near future. Crossing the $100 mark was presented as a possible target.

outrageous sol stakes

Other experts are even more optimistic, suggesting that the Solana coin may be on the verge of reaching a new all-time high price.

x user crypto king thinking SOL could reach $300 in the long run, while Canfield predicts a massive valuation of $1,000 in the future. The latter advised people to diversify and invest in both Ethereum and Solana:

“There is no reason for not allocating both. It’s like trying to bet on Microsoft or Google. Tesla or Ford. Just buy both.”

Special Offer (Sponsored)

Binance Free $100 (Exclusive): Use this link to register and get $100 free and 10% off fees on Binance Futures your first month. (terms).

source: cryptopotato.com