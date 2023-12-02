Most of the pipelines will be replaced with HVDC but the rest will be electrified

pipeline in green landscape getty

The era of moving molecules for energy is coming to an end as we electrify everything everywhere at once. Transferring electrons is more efficient and has less impact. Pipelines are steel tubes that move liquid or gas molecules, mostly energy. And they currently mostly burn molecules to move liquids and gases. What is going to happen to them?

There are more than five million kilometers of pipelines of various sizes and materials in the United States. Virtually all of them are carrying crude oil, refined products made from crude oil such as gasoline and diesel or natural gas aka high global warming potential methane.

This is not unusual on a global scale. Most of the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines, which run under the Baltic Sea between Russia and Germany and were blown up by Russia during its invasion of Ukraine, are part of the global mix. The Baltic Pipe between Norway’s gas fields and the Polish entry point to Europe’s energy-hungry Maw is part of it. The Maghreb–Europe Gas Pipeline which brings natural gas from Algeria’s gas fields to Europe is part of it.

Canada tripled the capacity of the Trans Mountain crude oil pipeline a few years ago, which was nationalized when its previous owners realized there was no future market for Alberta’s crude.

There are pipelines all over the world. New pipelines are being proposed to transport new energy-related molecules. There are very expensive pipelines a few thousand kilometers long, mostly in the United States, carrying liquid or supercritical carbon dioxide to oil fields where supercritical carbon dioxide is – is it a gas? Is it a liquid? – Pumped into old wells to extract more oil. The fossil fuel industry and many fossil fuel exporting countries are working hard to convince more people that radically expanding these very expensive pipelines is a good idea.

Satartia, Mississippi would like to differ. They are among a small number of rural communities that have an existing carbon dioxide pipeline. A few years ago, that pipeline was damaged by a landslide caused by excessive rain. The dense liquid carbon dioxide immediately and explosively turned into gas. The gas then accumulated in low-lying areas because it is heavier than the air we breathe. Before it spread, dozens of people were in convulsions, emergency vehicles could not help anyone, and a few hundred people were evacuated haphazardly. Dozens of people who suffered convulsions are expected to suffer long-term organ and brain damage and were lucky to escape with their lives. The expansion of carbon dioxide pipelines will not be allowed in densely populated areas, which is a clear need for significant application of carbon capture as the climate crisis worsens.

In Europe, Germany is pushing – because of awkward East German politics and poor financial calculations associated with Russia – a European hydrogen pipeline grid. A large part of this starts from the Port of Rotterdam, which is expected to become a major hydrogen import terminal from different parts of the world. The only problem with this is that producing and shipping hydrogen is about ten times more expensive than shipping liquefied natural gas and LNG is already the most expensive form of energy that any country imports.

It is not the basis of an economy when renewablely generated electrons are available very cheaply. If built, the hydrogen backbone will not be used, even the parts of it that Europe is wishfully thinking about will be repurposed as natural gas lines. Dozens of kilometers of existing hydrogen pipelines are not going to become thousands or millions of kilometers.

I have estimated the cost of putting hydrogen on ships. Liquefying it and transporting it would cost five times the cost of extracting, liquefying and transporting natural gas under the best possible conditions. I have estimated the costs of producing green and blue hydrogen in African countries. This would be significantly higher than the cost of existing liquid natural gas or black hydrogen production. I have estimated the cost of putting hydrogen into pipelines. Current pipelines will require lining and compressor upgrades. New pipelines will be more expensive. The energy required to transmit the same amount of hydrogen is three times that of natural gas.

I have evaluated studies that compare hydrogen pipelines to high-voltage direct current (HVDC) transmission lines. They claim improved throughput for hydrogen pipelines by narrowing the frame to the start and end points of the pipeline, as if there is a massive source of hydrogen in one place. Not unless you think it makes sense to convert natural gas or coal to hydrogen and throw 45% or more of the energy into fossil fuels at great expense and complexity.

HVDC is the new pipeline. A transmission of a thousand kilometers accounts for 3% and energy losses are generally small and those losses are not greenhouse gases. They replace high voltage alternating current wires on existing transmission lines and enhance power transmission. They connect the continents. They bring electricity generated from wind, solar and water over long distances to demand centres. Like pipelines, they can be buried.

Five lakh kilometer long American pipeline will be empty. Where it makes sense, it will be ripped from the ground and put into scrap steel electric arc furnaces powered by low-carbon electricity to make more useful things like electric cars and transmission pylons. According to the assessment I made when projecting steel decarbonization by 2100, the steel in pipelines in the United States is equal to four years of demand for new steel in the country. Pipelines around the world will increasingly be mined for low-carbon steel as they lie idle and rusting away.

But as they continue to run, they have some issues that need to be addressed. Compressors for pipelines typically run on the fossil fuels they are transporting and must be electrified to reduce that source of greenhouse gas emissions. In addition, natural gas pipelines have a number of additional technologies for aspects of their operation that run on gas pressure and then release the gas into the atmosphere. Since it is methane that has a global warming potential dozens of times greater than carbon dioxide, it must once again be addressed with electrified mechanisms. When overpressure conditions occur in natural gas end-to-end systems, the most common method is to vent the gas to the atmosphere. Once again, high global warming potential methane. This should be stopped.

I am involved in a set of EU-led global dialogue workshops focused on monitoring, reporting and verification of methane leakage along the full natural gas value chain from wellhead to LNG shipping. All LNG shipments and natural gas flowing through pipelines into Europe will be subject to an increasingly higher carbon price in the EU’s emissions trading scheme under the carbon border adjustment mechanism until 2026. Energy While wind and solar power remain cheap and reliable. Natural gas will be used less and less and this is a global trend.

This is the year China’s giant oil refiner and gas and diesel distributor Sinopec announced that China’s gasoline demand has already peaked and will begin to fall. This is the year the International Energy Agency, originally formed around fossil fuels, announced that demand for all three, coal, oil and gas, would peak and begin to fall this decade. The era of molecules for energy is ushering in a decades-long phase out of the economic phase.

While electrifying all our energy uses is much more efficient than burning molecules, most of our energy starts as electrons from wind and solar and a large portion of that energy comes from hydrogen or hydrogen in every country in the world. Can be made by transferring obtained liquids. Long distances for energy are not a rational economic option. Like oil tankers plying the oceans, pipelines are also rapidly moving towards obsolescence.