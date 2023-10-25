Most of Gaza is poor, but Hamas is flush with cash. Where does it come from?

In 2021, Israel and Qatar agreed to a new arrangement that eliminated the use of hand-carried cash in suitcases. Instead, Qatar’s money was distributed through the United Nations to supermarkets, money exchange shops, post offices and other locations.

A Qatari official told NBC News that Qatar does not provide financial support to Hamas. “We provide assistance to Palestinian civilians in Gaza,” the official said. “Qatari aid is fully coordinated with Israeli authorities, the US government and the United Nations. All goods such as food, medicine and fuel pass directly through Israel before entering Gaza.

Qatar says the money has been used for its intended purposes. The Qatari official said, “The Israeli government has full monitoring of the funds and if the aid was not reaching its intended recipients, it would have canceled the agreements.”

Gaza-born Palestinian analyst and author Muhammad Shahada rejects claims that aid has been diverted by Hamas. He points to a 2017 Australian government investigation that found no evidence that taxpayers’ money was misused by the NGO World Vision in the Gaza Strip, following Israel’s allegations that Hamas had diverted funds from the charity to Islamist groups. The group was known to have embezzled millions of dollars per year.

“Given the difficult conditions in Gaza, the group would have faced a revolt from its civil servants and population if there was any evidence of them using government revenues to fund their militant wing,” Shehda said. “

But skeptics say the UN was unable to exert strict control over how funds were allocated, and this enabled Hamas to use tax revenues and other funds to build up its military wing.

Newman said, “All the money that should have gone to the public, most of it went to their military capability.”

Matthew Levitt, who served as a senior Treasury official focused on countering terrorist financial networks, said that after the capture of Gaza, Hamas “also developed the ability to impose taxes and extortion”. . Levitt, who works at the Washington Institute for Near East Policy think tank, said Hamas began taking taxes and bribes from salaries, merchandise sales and smuggling, amounts now reaching $300 million to $450 million a year.

Although the US and EU have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization, “they are not effectively cut off from the international financial system,” said Hans-Jakob Schindler, senior director of the Counter Extremism Project. “They are actually able to invest money in companies and real estate.”

Hamas’ leadership has invested its earnings in a $500 million international investment portfolio in real estate and other assets from companies in Algeria, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, Turkey, and the United Arab Emirates, which it uses to hide and launder its money. Does for. A fiscal announcement.

Cryptocurrencies have helped the group invest their money while bypassing international financial sanctions, according to a report by the Counter Extremism Project. To counter those efforts. “Hamas was an early adopter of fundraising in crypto starting in 2019,” said Ari Radbord, a former federal prosecutor and global head of policy and government affairs at TRM Labs, which is working to track Hamas funding. They were using Telegram channels to solicit donations. They then set up website infrastructure to solicit donations.” Still, experts including Ribord emphasize that cryptocurrencies are a small part of the group’s financial strategy. A portion remains.

To some extent, Hamas also sources its income from various criminal enterprises, experts said. “All large-scale terrorist groups like Hamas need to ensure they have multiple, overlapping financing streams because of the international pressure on its finances,” Schindler said.

Members of Hamas security march in a military parade during a graduation ceremony in Gaza City in 2022. Majdi Fathi/NurPhoto via Getty Images File

For example, Hamas has a presence in the tri-border region of South America, an area bordering Brazil, Paraguay and Argentina that is known as a haven for terrorists and transnational criminal organizations. While experts say the activity there probably forms a small part of Hamas’s broader financial apparatus, it participates in smuggling, trafficking, and money laundering operations involving drugs, weapons, and people based there in connection with Hezbollah’s efforts to .

cracking down

Former US officials said that during the past two decades, Western governments focused more on cutting the finances of other Islamic organizations, while Hamas received less priority. Gerald Feuerstein, who worked in the State Department’s Counterterrorism Bureau from 2006 to 2008, said that Hamas was not seen as a direct threat to the United States.

“From a counterterrorism perspective, people weren’t really focused on Hamas,” said Fierstein, who is now at the Middle East Institute think tank in Washington. “At that time, the focus was really on AQ,” he said, referring to al Qaeda.

However, over the past few years, Western governments have disrupted some of Hamas’ sources of funding.

In August 2020, US authorities seized millions of dollars and more than 300 cryptocurrency assets linked to groups including Hamas as part of a series of terrorism-related actions. The latest sanctions from the Treasury Department targeting Hamas operatives include Buy Cash Money and Money Transfer Company, a Gaza-based virtual currency exchange and its operators that used to collect small-dollar donations.

In 2021, Israel seized several cryptocurrency wallets, including Bye Cash, believed to be controlled by Hamas. At the time, Elliptic, a research analytics firm, estimated that those wallets had received more than $7.7 million in crypto. The same year, the German government banned Ansar International EV Network, a network of ostensibly charitable organizations that collected donations for terrorist organizations, including Hamas, and which also included real estate properties.

Then on October 7, Hamas attacked Israel.

European countries, some of which distinguish between the political and armed wings of Hamas, say they are working to close existing loopholes linked to purported charitable organizations that raise money for Palestinian causes but are not affiliated with Hamas. They have proved to be a mask for providing funds to the militants.

Switzerland was among a group of countries that have not yet formally sanctioned Hamas. The Swiss Foreign Ministry has indicated that it is reviewing the issue.

Last week, the US sanctioned 10 Hamas members and a network of financial facilitators based in Gaza, Sudan, Turkey, Algeria and Qatar. Those targeted included a Qatar-based operative and a Hamas military relations commander who was killed in a recent airstrike for allegedly working on behalf of Hamas, as well as a Gaza-based company that was involved in money laundering. Provides transfer and virtual currency exchange services. ,

“I think it’s a wake-up call for the United States to start getting serious about these jurisdictions that it treats as allies and even assets,” Scherzer said, referring to those governments. Said, whom he says have failed to take action. Hamas financiers are working within their limits.

An Israeli official said that Hamas failed to use the opportunity offered by international aid and other financial support to improve the lives of Palestinians in Gaza.

“If Hamas had prioritized the Gaza population over its military and extremist ideology, Gaza would have benefited from economic growth and prosperity,” the official said.

“In retrospect, allowing a terrorist organization to take control of the Gaza Strip was a mistake. “We now intend to correct that mistake.”

Source: www.nbcnews.com