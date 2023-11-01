Electronic boards showing stock information are pictured at the stock exchange in Dubai, United Arab Emirates on November 5, 2020. Reuters/Abdel Hadi Ramahi/File Photo Get licensing rights

Nov 1 (Reuters) – Most major Gulf markets fell in early trading on Wednesday ahead of a Federal Reserve policy decision, while the Israel-Hamas conflict also weighed on investor sentiment.

Israel said its warplanes killed a Hamas commander in a strike on a densely populated refugee camp in Gaza, in an attack that also killed at least 50 Palestinians, as fighting intensified in the enclave, where Food, fuel and supplies were running low.

The health ministry in Hamas-controlled Gaza said on Tuesday that at least 8,525 Palestinians, including 3,542 children, were killed in Israeli attacks on Gaza since October 7.

Saudi Arabia’s benchmark index (.TASI) fell 0.3%, with oil giant Saudi Aramco (2222.SE) off 0.6% and Al Rajhi Bank (1120.SE) off 0.6%.

However, cargo business SAL Saudi Logistics Services Co (4263.SE) rose 30% to 137.80 riyals ($36.73) from its initial public offering price of 106 riyals.

On the Saudi Stock Exchange, newly listed shares are allowed to rise or fall up to 30% in the first three days of trading.

Separately, the Saudi central bank’s net foreign assets rose by $12.8 billion in September from the previous month, central bank data on Tuesday showed.

Dubai’s main share index (.DFMGI) fell 0.3%, with top lender Emirates NBD (ENBD.DU) off 1.2% and blue-chip developer Emaar Properties (EMAR.DU) off 0.6%.

The Abu Dhabi index (.FTFADGI) declined 0.1%, while Emirates Telecommunications Group (EAND.AD) lost 0.4%, despite reporting a rise in quarterly profit.

However, the Qatari index (.QSI) rose 0.4%, leading petrochemical producer Industries Qatar (IQCD.QA) up 1.4%.

($1 = 3.7515 riyals)

