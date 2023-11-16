Most HSA holders are making this big mistake. Do you? , The Motley Fool

Health care is one of those expenses that is unavoidable at any age. This means that it is important to save for it at every age.

If you’re on a high-deductible health insurance plan, your plan may be compatible with an HSA. And if so, it’s worth contributing. That’s because HSAs actually offer more tax advantages than any other account.

HSA contributions are tax-free, just like traditional 401(k)s and IRAs. So at the same time, you are getting exemption from taxes on some part of your earnings.

An HSA also allows you to carry money forward indefinitely, and you can invest money you don’t need to withdraw immediately. Investment gains in HSAs are tax-free, and so withdrawals are used for qualified medical expenses.

But while investing your HSA is one of the best ways to get the most out of that account, new data shows that most participants aren’t getting that benefit. According to the Plan Sponsors Council of America, only 18.7% of HSA participants invest the money in their accounts. And if you’re not investing your HSA, you’re missing a huge opportunity.

Enjoy those tax-free benefits while you can

There may come a time when you are faced with a large medical expense and you will need to use your HSA to avoid falling into debt. But otherwise, your strategy for managing your HSA should really be to continually fund that account, but then pay for near-term medical expenses out of pocket. This way, you can invest your HSA funds and turn that money into a bigger sum.

Granted, an HSA isn’t the only account that can let you take advantage of tax-free investment gains. You’ll find this benefit in 529 plans as well as Roth IRAs and 401(k)s. But those accounts also don’t give you a tax break on your contributions. Do HSA.

Meanwhile, let’s say you contribute $50,000 to your HSA over the course of your career, but thanks to your investments, by retirement age you end up with a balance of $120,000. By not tapping your account year after year, you could make $70,000 in profit – without owing the IRS a dime.

You may really need that money in retirement

Besides the benefit of tax-free gains, another good reason to invest in your HSA and avoid tapping it year after year if possible is that after retirement, your health care expenses may actually increase. . This is something that happens with age. And this may happen at a time in your life when your income decreases.

If you invest your HSA for several years, you can retire with a larger amount earmarked for senior health care expenses. This can help in reducing the burden of stress.

An opportunity you don’t want to miss

Obviously, many people treat their HSA as a savings account to use as needed. But a better bet is to treat it as an investment account and do what you can to help grow your balance. A strong HSA may be just the thing that makes it possible to cover your health care costs during retirement without too much trouble.

Source: www.fool.com