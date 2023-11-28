* South Korean won leads Asia FX * MSCI international EM currency index not far from 18-month high * Thai baht hits highest since August (Updated at 0655 GMT) By Archishma Iyer Nov 28 (Reuters) ) – Most emerging Asian currencies strengthened on Tuesday with a weaker US dollar, South Korean leading gains after soft US economic data signaled a possible pause in Federal Reserve rate hikes and positive trends in equities. A decline in new US home sales overnight pushed the dollar to a three-month low, underscoring that the Fed’s aggressive campaign to raise rates has reached its peak. Investors will look to US personal consumption expenditure (PCE) data coming later this week for further signals on the rate trajectory, with a 25% chance of the Fed starting to cut rates as early as March next year. At 0655 GMT, the dollar index, which measures its strength against six major peers, was at 103.2, steady at its last close. “Players are still counting on Friday’s anticipated slower PCE deflator inflation as a solid signal that the Fed has tightened further,” DBS analysts wrote in a note. In Asia, the South Korean won led the gains for the day, advancing as much as 1%, with the Taiwan dollar finishing about 0.4% higher. Thailand’s baht also traded 0.5% higher, hitting its highest level in three months at 34.870 against the dollar and set for its second consecutive monthly gain. However, the Thai central bank governor said economic growth was disappointing in the third quarter, while domestic consumption remained healthy. The Singapore dollar, Malaysian ringgit and Indonesian rupiah were trading up 0.4% higher. Both the Malaysian and Philippines currencies are set to end a three-month losing streak in November, while the Indonesian rupiah is likely to post its biggest monthly gain since January. The MSCI International Emerging Markets Currency Index ended about 0.1% higher on the day, not far from the 18-month peak hit by the index last week. As far as Asian equities are concerned, shares in Bangkok, Mumbai, Manila and Taipei gained in the range of 0.2%-1.2%. Separately, investors will keep a close eye on Argentinian assets following President-elect Javier Meili’s visit to the United States. The unofficial Argentine peso ended at 970 against the dollar. Highlights: ** Indonesia’s benchmark 10-year bond yield remains steady at 6.739% ** PBOC governor says monetary policy will remain accommodative, inflation expected to rise ** IMF keen to support Argentina is, possibly through resilience confidence – Georgieva Asia Stock Index and Currencies at 0655 GMT Japan +0.27 -11.57 28.03 -0.12 China +0.00 -3.53 0.15 -1.72 India -0.02 -0.80 0.17 9.52 Indonesia +0.36 +0.84 0.61 3.00 Malaysia + 0.19 -5.78 0.04 -3.12 Philippines +0.01 +0.45 0.34 -4.19 South Korea +0.78 -2.26 1.05 12.76 Singapore +0.12 +0.35 -0.62 -5.66 Taiwan +0.32 -2.42 1.19 22.66 Thailand +0.47 -0.83 0.45 -16.11 (Archishma in Bengaluru (Reporting by Iyer; Editing by Dhanya N Thoppil)

Source: finance.yahoo.com