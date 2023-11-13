Most Asia markets set for positive start; Waiting for Biden-Xi talks

an hour ago

Japan’s wholesale inflation slowed sharply in October

Japan’s wholesale inflation slowed sharply last month, according to data released by the Bank of Japan, indicating that cost pressures are gradually easing.

The central bank’s corporate goods price index rose 0.8% in October from a year earlier, slightly below a Reuters poll of a 0.9% rise.

The reading was below 1% for the first time since February 2021, and wholesale inflation declined for the 10th consecutive month.

-Shreyashi Sanyal

30 minutes ago

– Weizen Tan

52 minutes ago

– Amala Balakrishner

2 hours ago

Fri, Nov 10, 2023 11:59 am EST

Barclays says market will remain volatile as headwinds to growth persist

According to Barclays, the market is likely to remain volatile due to continued concerns over economic growth.

“Relief in rates but concerns about the strength of growth contribute to further rotation within the market,” analyst Venu Krishna wrote in a Friday note.

Krishna said the company holds a positive rating on value equity due to its “favorable exposure to high yields over the long term.”

– Brian Evans

Fri, Nov 10, 2023 3:16 PM EST

Oil steady at higher levels but still down 4% for the week

Oil closed slightly higher on Friday, but oil is still down 4% for the week after a sell-off on concerns the global economy is on the brink of recession, which will hit demand.

The Brent crude contract for January rose $1.42, or 1.77%, to settle at $81.43 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate rose $1.43, or 1.89%, to settle at $77.71 a barrel.

Oil sold off early in the week as traders became confident that supplies would not be disrupted by the Israel-Hamas war in the near term. Instead, markets began to worry that troubling economic data from Europe and China suggested a global recession was imminent.

But the real threat of a wider Middle East war was emphasized on Thursday when Iran’s foreign minister said it was almost inevitable that the conflict would spread. OPEC+ may also decide to cut supply to support prices at the group’s next meeting on November 26.

–Spencer Kimball

Fri, Nov 10, 2023 10:36 am EST

Wolfe Research says that ‘déjà vu’ is being seen in the market

The end of the winning streak for the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite amid hawkish remarks from the Federal Reserve and the bond auction have been the focus of investors this week. But Rob Ginsberg of Wolfe Research said oil should not be ignored.

“The reality is that activity below the surface has been worsening over the past few days, with oil activity of particular concern,” he told clients Thursday. “A fresh one-month high would be a welcome development, as each of the last two oversold rallies since the July peak have failed to confirm this momentum and signal a trend reversal.”

“It’s starting to feel like déjà vu again,” Ginsburg said.

– Alex Haring

