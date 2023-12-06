Most Americans think economy is in recession despite strong job market, steady growth: Survey

According to a recent Bankrate survey, nearly six in 10 Americans feel that the U.S. economy is currently in a recession despite avoiding the sharp recession widely predicted by economists last year.

The survey found this to be true across generations and income levels. Generation X and Millennials are most likely to say the economy is in a recession, at 65 percent and 60 percent, respectively.

However, Baby Boomers and Generation Z were not far behind, with 58 percent and 55 percent each saying the economy is currently in a recession, according to a Bankrate survey conducted with 2,404 U.S. adults in late October.

Nearly equal shares of low-income households – those making less than $50,000 – and high-income families – those making more than $100,000 – also said they think the economy is in a recession.

However, economists are more optimistic about the state of the US economy now than they were a year ago, when many were predicting a recession due to skyrocketing inflation and rising interest rates.

Despite dire predictions from economists and weak consumer sentiment, the US has boasted low unemployment, steady economic growth and falling inflation throughout the year.

According to the Labor Department, only 3.9 percent of Americans were unemployed as of October, which is just 0.4 percentage points higher than the pre-pandemic level of 3.5 percent. The U.S. economy also grew at an annual rate of 5.2 percent during the third quarter, according to the Commerce Department.

Since peaking at a rate of 9.1 percent last summer, inflation has slowed significantly, falling to 3.2 percent by October. While inflation remains above the Federal Reserve’s 2 percent target, the central bank has kept interest rates steady for its last two consecutive meetings as the economy shows signs of cooling.

“It appears Americans are evaluating the economy with different metrics than the experts,” Bankrate analyst Sarah Foster said in a statement.

He said, “While economists are keeping a close eye on the broader decline in growth, households are focusing on whether they can afford their needs and current needs, while they still have money to cover emergencies and Having enough money left over to meet major financial goals like saving for retirement.”

The Bankrate survey found that about 66 percent of Americans said the current economic climate has had a negative impact on their finances, while 64 percent said they have adjusted their financial habits in response.

“Americans judge the strength of the economy by their individual experiences living within it, and nationwide data often doesn’t tell the same story as their finances,” Foster said.

Although economists differ on what causes a recession, most agree that it is a prolonged period of low or negative economic growth accompanied by a severe increase in unemployment.

