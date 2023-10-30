Most Americans say country is on wrong track, worried about inflation: Survey

(News Nation) – More than 60% of Americans say the country is headed in the wrong direction and inflation is still an issue top of mind on their minds, according to an October News Nation/Decision Desk HQ survey.

According to the survey, while Republicans viewed the United States as being on the “wrong track” (85.6%), a fair number of Democrats, 40.9%, and 58.9% of independents thought the same. Overall, 62.77% of people said the country is on the wrong track, with people of all ages, genders and ethnicities indicating they feel this way.

The NewsNation/DDHQ poll can be compared to another poll by the Associated Press-NORC Research Center, which had similar results: 78% of those asked in that poll said the country is headed in the wrong direction.

At the direction of NewsNation, Decision Desk HQ News took a national survey of 1,000 registered voters between October 23 and October 24 to gauge attitudes on a range of topics, including inflation, what they think about President Joe Biden and what they see happening in the future. This is the biggest issue facing America today.

For many of those surveyed, inflation is still what they see as America’s biggest problem – 54.38% of those taking part in the NewsNation/Decision Desk survey saw it that way, and about 62.27% of people Said they were “very concerned” about it.

Although inflation is declining, its impact has not been felt on the average American consumer. The Associated Press reported earlier this month that U.S. inflation measures barely budged in September, suggesting consumer price growth is slowly slowing.

Underlying inflation declined slightly: “Core prices,” which exclude volatile food and energy costs, climbed 4.1% in September from a year earlier, down from a 4.3% pace in August. However, on a month-to-month basis, prices are rising rapidly, in line with the Federal Reserve’s 2% target.

Laura Rosner-Warburton, senior economist at forecasting firm Macropolicy Perspectives, called the report a “mixed bag.”

“It still suggests we’ve moved out of the pandemic high inflation regime, but we’re still at elevated levels,” Rosner-Warburton told The Associated Press.

Scott Tranter, a consultant at Decision Desk headquarters, said Americans’ focus on inflation doesn’t mean they aren’t still bullish on Ukraine, China or the Israel-Hamas war.

However, “if it’s $25 for something that used to get you for 10 bucks, it’s something they think about every day,” Tranter said.

“The economy, inflation – we’re going to be talking about this a year from now,” he said.

However, the survey found that other topics are also concerning to the American public – namely, immigration. About 23% of those polled said they were concerned about problems related to immigration.

Tranter said, “Immigration at least remains strong” compared to previous surveys, if not becoming a hot-button issue. Recently, cities like New York and Chicago have seen an influx of migrants into those areas, with officials saying they do not have the resources to care for them all.

“All the news about New York paying for all this and all the northern cities — I wonder if there’s some kind of game in it,” Tranter said.

Overall, President Joe Biden’s approval rating for this survey was 44.22%. About 55.78% said they somewhat or strongly disagreed with his performance.

Not surprisingly, Biden fared poorly in the survey with Republican voters – 77.9% strongly disapproved of how he was handling office – while 42.1% of Democrats strongly supported him. However, his approval ratings among Democrats have fallen amid the Israel–Hamas war.

Meanwhile, Biden’s overall approval rating with independents is around 40%, according to the NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ survey.

