Mosaic Minerals announces results of the Annual General Meeting

Montreal, November 08, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Mosaic Minerals Corporation (CSE: MOC) ,mosaic” Or “Corporation”) is pleased to release the results of its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (“Meeting”) held on November 2, 2023.

A total of 7,595,424 common shares were represented in person or by proxy at the meeting, representing 11% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company. All the nominee directors listed in the information circular were re-elected.

Details of votes on all matters of business considered at the meeting are available in the Company’s report of voting results on SEDAR (www.sedar.com).

grant of stock option

The Company also announced that pursuant to its stock option plan, directors, officers and consultants have been granted incentive stock options to purchase 750,000 common shares at a price of $0.07 per share for five years. The Company currently has 69,528,071 shares issued and outstanding, as well as 5,650,000 options (including the options described above) and 2,154,000 warrants outstanding.

About Mosaic Minerals Corporation

Mosaic Minerals Corp. is a Canadian mineral exploration company listed on the Canadian Securities Exchange (CSE: MOC), now focusing on the discovery of future strategic nickel and lithium reserves on a priority basis in the Quebec province area, based on has a long and successful history. Production occurs mainly in the Rouen-Noranda, Matagami, Val-d’Or and Chibougamau mining camps.

from the board

This release contains certain “forward-looking information” under applicable Canadian securities laws relating to the Arrangement. Forward-looking information reflects the Company’s current internal expectations or beliefs and is based on information currently available to the Company. In some cases, forward-looking information can be identified by terminology such as “may”, “will”, “should”, “expect”, “intend”, “plan”, “estimate”, “believe”, “estimate” Is. , “projects”, “potential”, “scheduled”, “forecast”, “budget” or the negative of those terms or other comparable terminology. The assumptions on which such forward-looking information is based include, among other things, that the conditions to the closing of the arrangement will be met and that the arrangement will be completed on the terms set forth in the definitive agreement. Many of these assumptions are based on factors and events that are not within the Company’s control, and there is no assurance that they will prove to be correct or accurate. Risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forecasts expressed herein include, without limitation: the remaining terms of the arrangement will not be met; that the Company’s business prospects and opportunities will not progress as anticipated; changes in global prices of gold or certain other commodities (such as diesel, aluminum and electricity); changes in U.S. dollar and other currency exchange rates, interest rates or gold lease rates; Risks arising from holding derivative instruments; the level of liquidity and capital resources; access to capital markets, financing and interest rates; mining tax regimes; the ability to successfully integrate acquired assets; legislative, political or economic developments in the jurisdictions in which the Company does business; operational or technical difficulties in connection with mining or development activities; laws and regulations governing the protection of the environment; employee relations; availability and increasing costs associated with mining inputs and labor; the speculative nature of exploration and development; Contests over ownership of properties, particularly ownership of undeveloped properties; and the risks involved in exploration, development and mining business. The risks and unknowns inherent in all projects include the inaccuracy of estimated reserves and resources, metallurgical recovery, capital and operating costs of such projects and future prices for the associated minerals. The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Source: www.bing.com