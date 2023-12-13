Mortgage refinance demand surges 19% after rates hit lowest level since July

Aerial view of existing homes near new homes under construction (Upper R) in the Chatsworth neighborhood in Los Angeles, California on September 08, 2023.

Homeowners looking to refinance are finding savings after mortgage rates dropped again last week.

The average contract interest rate for a 30-year fixed-rate mortgage with a conforming loan balance ($726,200 or less) decreased from 7.17% to 7.07%, with 20% down loans falling from 0.60 (including origination fee) points to 0.59. Have become. Payment according to the Mortgage Bankers Association. This was the lowest level since July.

“Mortgage rates fell last week as incoming data points to a slowing economy and support a pivot

The Federal Reserve will begin cutting rates next year, said Mike Frattononi, MBA’s senior vice president and chief economist.

As a result, applications to refinance home loans rose 19% from the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association’s seasonally adjusted index. Refinance demand was 27% higher than the same week a year ago.

“Borrowers who saw rates near 8% before this decline are now seeing rates below 7% at some lenders. Refinance volumes have increased in response to this decline in rates, with FHA and VA refinance applications “With particularly significant growth,” Fratantoni said. ,

Mortgage applications to buy homes rose 4% this week, but were still down 18% compared to the same week a year ago. Homebuyers today are finding relief from low mortgage rates, but competition is still fierce in a market with high prices and few homes for sale.

Mortgage rates haven’t moved much this week as economic data so far has come in line with expectations. That could change on Wednesday, depending on the outcome of the latest Federal Reserve meeting and comments from Chairman Jerome Powell. The market expects the Fed to hold its benchmark rate steady while anticipating a cut next year.

