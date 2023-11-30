Mortgage rates fell for the fifth consecutive week, bringing more buyers back into the market, but not enough to normalize activity.

Freddie Mac released Thursday that the average rate on the popular 30-year fixed mortgage dropped to 7.22% from 7.29% last week. Since the end of October, rates have fallen by more than half a point, but have still not fallen below 7% for more than three months.

The decline provided some budget relief for buyers during a seasonally slow time of year. Whether further declines are imminent depends on the Federal Reserve’s next move on inflation.

“As long as core inflation and economic activity remain moderate, mortgage rates may eventually begin to decline,” Orf Devonguy, senior macroeconomist at Zillow Home Loans, said in a press statement. “The decline in long-term yields – and subsequently mortgage rates – is a welcome relief for potential home buyers. However, if next week’s employment report shows bigger-than-expected wage growth in November, yields could rise again.

‘Most buyers do not want to buy’

The recent decline in rates has forced some buyers back into the market. According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the volume of purchase applications increased 5% on a seasonally adjusted basis for the week ending November 19.

Still, total buying activity remained down about 20% from a year earlier.

“Most clients don’t want to buy because they hear the rates are too high, and that creates financial uncertainty for them,” Via Real Estate Group president Adriana Perezica told Yahoo Finance. “Rates have created resistance…[the cash that goes toward their mortgage] “This is basically their daily bread.”

The ongoing low supply of existing homes is also dampening activity, as homeowners remain reluctant to trade up and lose their existing low rates, MBA said. This has kept home prices high and affordability limited.

A woman inspects listings at a real estate agency. (Credit: William West, AFP via Getty Images) (William West via Getty Images)

For example, data from the National Association of Realtors (NAR) showed that even though sales of pre-owned homes declined in October, home prices rose. The median home price rose 3.4% year over year to $391,800 – the highest level for the month of October.

“Limited housing inventory is preventing housing demand from being fully satisfied,” NAR chief economist Lawrence Yun wrote Thursday in response to the decline in pending home sales. “Inevitably, multiple offers yield only one winner, leaving the rest to continue their search.”

Even sales of newly constructed homes took a hit last month as some buyers postponed their purchase plans due to rate jitters.

Homebuilders’ confidence fell this month to the lowest level in a year, according to the National Association of Home Builders, the fourth consecutive monthly decline in sentiment. This decline was caused by a rise in rates, which were approaching 8% at the time.

“For people who want to buy now, once we give them an estimated monthly mortgage payment along with their home insurance, property taxes and loan insurance — the monthly payments seem crazy to them,” Perezchika said.

The national average payment applied by procurement applicants rose to $2,199 in October from $2,155 a month earlier, according to the MBA. Meanwhile, MBA found that payments to buyers buying from builders rose to $2,672 in October from $2,640 in September.

“We have made all efforts to inform our customers that if they buy now they may benefit from concessions such as help with closing costs paid by the seller. We have also told them that they will be able to refinance their home loans if economic conditions unfold as predicted next year. But the response we are getting is just resistance from buyers,” Perezchika said.

“They say it’s better to wait.”

gabriella Is a personal finance and housing reporter at Yahoo Finance.

