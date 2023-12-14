Mortgage rates fell below 7% for the first time since August. cnn business

Michaela Vacheva/Bloomberg/Getty Images

US mortgage rates fell below 7% for the first time since mid-August.

Washington, DC CNN –

This week mortgage rates fell below 7% for the first time since mid-August. This is the seventh consecutive week that rates have fallen, as inflation has improved and the Federal Reserve has halted its rate hikes.

Mortgage rates are expected to continue to fall, with the Fed indicating at its most recent meeting that it may cut rates in 2024.

According to Freddie Mac data released Thursday, 30-year fixed-rate mortgage rates fell to an average of 6.95% in the week ended Dec. 14, from 7.03% a week earlier. A year ago, the average 30-year fixed rate was 6.31%.

The average mortgage rate is based on mortgage applications that Freddie Mac receives from thousands of lenders across the country. The survey only includes borrowers who have put 20% down and have excellent credit. Rates for existing buyers may vary.

“Potential homebuyers got welcome news this week as mortgage rates fell below 7% for the first time since August,” Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement.

“With inflation continuing to decline and the Federal Reserve Board’s current expectation that they will lower the federal funds target rate next year, we should see a gradual decline in the housing market in the new year,” Khater said.

The average rate exceeded 7% in mid-August and reached 7.79% in late October. Declining rates in recent weeks indicate that this cycle’s highest mortgage rates have passed. This is welcome news for prospective buyers who are facing the least affordable market since the 1980s.

Mortgage applications for the week ending Dec. 8 increased for the sixth consecutive week compared to the previous week, according to the Mortgage Bankers Association.

MBA CEO Bob Broeksmitt said the increase is a strong sign that borrower demand is increasing as a result of the recent decline in mortgage rates.

“Low mortgage rates are especially welcome for potential first-time buyers who may still be struggling to find an available home in their price range,” he said in a statement.

Lisa Sturtevant, chief economist at Bright MLS, said homebuyers are acting opportunistically, pouncing on rates when they drop and making offers during the period between Thanksgiving and New Year’s, which typically occurs when rates fall. Happens when the housing market slows down.

But even if rates are falling in the new year, the market won’t heat up too quickly because of extremely low inventory, he said.

“We often talk about how lower mortgage rates will bring more buyers into the market,” Sturtevant said in a statement. “But in this very unusual market, where inventory has been locked down, it is more important to see how falling rates impact potential sellers’ decisions.”

According to ICE Mortgage Technology, a mortgage data company, nearly two-thirds of current mortgage holders have an interest rate of 4% or less, and more than 90% have an interest rate of 6% or less. This means that even if rates drop to the mid-6% level, it will still be difficult to motivate homeowners with extremely low mortgage rates to sell.

This reluctance will keep inventory low and push prices higher in the new year, Realtor.com economist Jiayi Xu said in a statement.

“The disparity between today’s high market mortgage rates and the low rates existing homeowners receive on their current mortgages, commonly known as the lock-in effect, is playing a role in maintaining low inventory levels,” Xu said. are supposed to.” “As home buyers still compete over limited inventory, prices are expected to remain high, keeping affordability a top concern.”

Impact of Fed signal of pause and rate cuts

Investors had expected the Fed to keep its benchmark federal funds rate at the current rate during its December meeting this week. That expectation pushed mortgage rates down along with a decline in 10-year Treasury yields.

While the Fed does not directly set the interest rates that borrowers pay on mortgages, its actions affect them. Mortgage rates track the yield on the 10-year US Treasury, which moves based on expectations about the Fed’s actions, what the Fed is doing and investors’ reactions. When Treasury yields rise, mortgage rates also rise; When they go down, mortgage rates tend to go down.

“Despite the increase in job growth and decline in the unemployment rate in November, the overall trend indicates a slowdown in the labor market,” Xu said. “Additionally, the improving consumer price index suggests that the Federal Reserve’s historic monetary tightening measures are effectively curbing inflation.”

The Fed also released a summary of its economic projections, which revealed a lower average expectation for the fed funds rate through the end of next year, now at 4.6%, down from 5.1% in its September forecast.

At a press conference on Wednesday, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell said “no one is declaring victory” on inflation yet, but he acknowledged that officials are, at the very least, already considering a rate cut in the new year. Are discussing.

Source: amp.cnn.com