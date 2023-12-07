Mortgage rates fell again, near 7% and led to some refinance activity

Mortgage rates fell for the sixth consecutive week, staying just above 7%, bringing some life back into the refinance market.

Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the rate on a 30-year fixed mortgage fell to 7.03% from 7.22% last week. This is its lowest level since mid-August and down three-quarters of a point since the end of October.

While some would-be buyers are still stuck on the sidelines despite the downturn, homeowners looking for a chance to refinance quickly moved in.

“When rates began to decline sharply, purchase applications initially picked up again, but this recovery in demand waned last week,” Sam Khater, chief economist at Freddie Mac, said in a statement. “While these low rates remain a welcome relief, it is clear that they will need to be lowered further to support continued strong demand.”

‘A depressed housing market’

As rates fell back over the past six weeks, some buyers came back into the market. But the latest drop in rates did not spur additional activity.

According to the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA), the volume of purchase applications fell 0.3% on a seasonally adjusted basis for the week ending Dec. 1. Overall, purchasing activity was down 17% from a year ago.

“The rate environment has created headwinds in the industry, and the housing market has been in a downturn over the past year,” Jeffrey Reuben, president of WSFS Mortgage, told Yahoo Finance. “We’re hanging in there, operating at disappointing levels, but we don’t see a rebound any time soon.”

The slowdown in activity is largely due to a lack of inventory in the market, which is keeping home prices high. This has also led buyers to take on more expensive monthly payments.

As of May 2022, the buyer of a typical for-sale home listed on the prevailing fixed-rate mortgage with a 20% down payment was paying a quarter or more of their typical household salary, Realtor.com found. As of October, 39% of typical household income was required to purchase a home – and this share is expected to average 36.7% for 2023. Typically, this figure averages 21%, Realtor.com added.

To ease that financial burden, some people have turned to adjustable-rate mortgage loans (ARMs), which often offer lower starting rates than fixed-rate loans.

“We have really attractive ARM rates that are about 75 to 100 basis points lower than the 30-year rate,” Ruben said. “This appears to be an attractive option for some borrowers. Others have become disillusioned with the current home market and have turned to new construction.”

New builds have also been a ray of hope for buyers looking for an opportunity to negotiate a price reduction, obtain a lower rate through a mortgage rate buydown, or receive other attractive incentives such as down payment assistance.

Yet, that side of the market has also shown signs of strain under the pressure of higher rates. Sales of newly constructed homes continued to decline in October – although some experts expect lower rates to lead to some recovery by the end of the year.

“Buyers have acknowledged that they’re in a higher-rate environment. They’ve already digested that concept,” Ruben said. “The inventory is so thin and tight that they say, ‘We might as well take the next step, make a lateral move or build something.’ But the time, the cost… is a really big deal.”

‘People are dating at rates’

While buyers are still considering their purchase plans, some homeowners took advantage of the opportunity to secure lower rates.

The MBA survey of applications for the week ending December 1 found that the refinancing index increased 14% from the previous week, and was 10% higher than the same week a year earlier.

“Refinance applications saw their strongest week in two months, increasing on a year-over-year basis for the second consecutive week for the first time since the end of 2021,” Joel Kahn, MBA’s deputy chief economist, said in a press statement. “The overall level of refinancing applications is still very low, but the recent increase may indicate that 2023 was the lowest point this cycle for refinancing activity.”

The drop in rates may be just what some new homeowners – those who can afford a fixed rate above 8% or have agreed to an adjustable rate mortgage – are aiming for.

“People are just dating the rate, which means they can get something like an adjusted full loan down the road, which can then be refinanced at a certain lower rate,” Ruben said. “People who were able to get homes are happy, while people who are still looking for homes are getting frustrated.”

